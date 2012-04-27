SINGAPORE, April 27 (IFR) - Credit trading in Asia was
counterintuitive last week. To the point that one senior analyst
in Singapore dubbed it "weird." In his words: "The market was
very firm ahead of the Fed, and then weakened on the back of a
dovish statement and ended the week shakier which accelerated
after Spain was downgraded."
Probably more interesting was the sudden pop that the
high-yield market in the region got in the middle of the week
which allowed the sector to end the week tighter even as
high-grade widened. The fact that the lower end of the credit
spectrum, which usually has a higher correlation, at times
doubling wider market moves, bucked the overall trend left many
scratching their heads.
One trader in Hong Kong, though, had a theory for the move:
"Real money were better buyers and on Wednesday several big
accounts came in snapping even some of the stronger single-B
names pushing the whole sector up US$2-US$5 in price across the
board."
Other traders also picked up on the whisper helping push the
movement up. Some disagreed, though, that there were several
real money accounts buying and were more of the opinion that one
big relative value fund had tapped several shops to build a
position in Asia.
One strategist suggested that the fact that many property
and industrial credits from China are yielding 20% or more was
hard to resist as economists started to predict that the Asian
giant's economy has bottomed out. Once they priced in the
possibility of China reaccelerating and compared to where some
of the higher yielding bonds were trading, they started to buy.
"China is the only bright spot when you see the US economy
weakening and the European debt crisis back in the agenda," he
said. The result was that the JP Morgan Asian Credit Index for
High Yield ended 4bp tighter at 447bp even as the same index for
investment-grade closed the week 3bp wider.
The interest translated in good performance for new issues
as well with the new five-year bonds of Shanshui and Bank of
Ceylon having performed better than any of the investment-grade
bonds issued recently. The former closed the week US$1.25
stronger in price at 101.00/101.50 while the latter ended 75ct
up at 100.65/101.25.
Meanwhile, the Asia iTraxx IG 17 index ended Friday some 5bp
wider at 167bp/169bp, with most of the move having been logged
on Friday. Still, for all the uncertainty, the index was quite
well-behaved, remaining stuck to the 160bp/170bp range.
In fact, a good part of the widening move in the
investment-grade was due to the bout of supply that hit the
market with some US$12bn in new bonds having priced in the past
two weeks. Meanwhile, high-yield issuance has been slower -
though some analysts are saying that the recent bid for the
sector will not go unnoticed and more deals will emerge soon.
Indonesia was the hardest hit as the country originated half
of the deals that hit the market in the past 15 days. The new
Indonesia's 2042s ended the week at 102.25 after having been
tapped at 104.64 two weeks ago. The 2022s, issued at the same
time at 99.176, closed on Friday at 98.35.
Even the freshly issued 2022s of Pertamina widened out of
the box closing the Asian session on Friday at 98.15 after
having priced the night before at 99.41.
The newly-minted 2042s closed at 98.15 as well, having been
printed at 98.63. That was even as the new bonds offered some
20bp of new issue premium.
The move, however, was mostly technical and due to the
concentrated supply. To the point that Barclays suggested buying
Indonesia steepeners as the belly of the sovereign curve seemed
oversold because of the recent issuance.
Indonesia was not the only one affected by the technical
factors of supply and demand. Indeed, some analysts are pointing
at increasing negative pressure on secondary levels as a result
of that exact issue.
One strategist in Hong Kong said that investors absorbed new
issues very well in the first quarter given that they had very
high levels of cash and were chasing missed gains in 2011.
However, he said, they have mostly run through their cash levels
as some US$56.2bn in dollar deals priced year-to-date.
To be sure, money is still coming in. According to EPFR, in
the week ended April 25 EM bond funds received US$540m in fresh
money. That, added to security and currency gains added some
US$1.5bn to the EM fixed income portfolio, according to ING.
But that may not be enough, predicted the strategist. "The
technicals are not supportive anymore, supply keeps growing and
demand is dwindling," he said.
Indeed, as much as real money was a buyer of high-yield and
there still is money in the system to acquire new bonds,
strategists were not bullish on the market going forward. One
trader also said that dealers and hedge funds were taking the
opposite view of real money and were increasingly cautious.
They cannot be blamed. The fundamentals are not very
conducive to buying, as strategist in Singapore noted: "I don't
see how somebody would be piling in now, after the run-up is
mature."
He added that with Spain's downgrade, the European debt
issue is back on the table and while China's deceleration seems
to have bottomed out, the US's recovery seems to be faltering.
Indeed, the Singapore strategist was betting that the
upcoming US payroll report this Friday may be used as a short
opportunity. "With jobless claims having come weaker in the past
two weeks, bears may find the employment report as an
opportunity to take a gamble," he said.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com