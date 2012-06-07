SINGAPORE, June 7 (IFR) - There was a broadly upbeat tone in Asian credit markets, helping pull in the series 17 index 5bp to 192bp/194bp, with market players hoping to get some crumbs of comfort tonight when Bernanke testifies on Capitol Hill.

The hope is that he will flag another round of quantitative easing, with Fed member Yellen having raised QE3 hopes with her comments yesterday.

Still, there is deep caution in markets with regard to the recent relief rally and the real game changer is going to be the Greek election on June 17, with the result having the potential to knock back any of the recent gains should anti-eurozone parties win.

The ECB meeting provided nothing concrete and there are Spanish government bond auctions today which if closed out at a much higher average yield and with a long tail could bring the country's immense financial system woes back onto the radar screen again.

As has been the case in recent Asia credit market recoveries, the buying was focused today on the China SOE complex, with buying continuing on the Sinopec 2022s, pulling the counter in 8bp to a Treasuries plus 200bp bid while the CNOOC 2022s managed a whopping 12bp tightening to plus 197bp.

Nascent bulls of the China property sector got a boost from the retiring of developer Shanghai Zendai's due June 2012 US$139m bond, although with the paper having traded up near par for the past couple of weeks it was clear that the market believed default was a remote prospect.

Still, there are fear that a few developers with looming maturities will have problems paying, specifically Coastal Greenland, Greentown and SRE, with their paper all trading in the low 80s, or at a semi-distressed price.

It would be advantageous at those kinds of levels for the companies to do a tender and tenor extension, but as a regional credit analyst pointed out, they simply don't have the free cash to complete such an operation.

Another regional credit positive came in the form of Vietnam's bump up to a positive outlook from S&P on the back of greater economic stability, with the move helping tighten the country's five-year protection 25bp to 340bp-350bp.

Elsewhere in CDS, China pulled in 6bp to 137bp bid, Korea and Hutch 5bp each to 144bp and 148bp bid while Thailand contracted 3bp to 161bp.

Planned new issuance from Malaysia Exim Bank and PTTEP is likely to provide a decent tailwind for the Asian secondary space, with books on each said to be building with solid momentum and deal prints likely tonight.

