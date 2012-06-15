SINGAPORE, June 15 (IFR) - Somewhat surprisingly Asian credit was in full risk-on mode in today's session despite the looming Sunday Greek election and its game-changing potential.

Players were heartened by a Reuters report stating that G20 countries' central banks would act in concert to stabilize markets should there be turbulence in the wake of the Greek vote and decided to pile into risk. As a reflection of the risk-on mode in full force, the iTraxx series 17 index is closing out 6bp tighter at 180bp mid.

Meanwhile the stunner of the day has been the newly-minted Tingyi 2017 which has charged in a chunky 25bp since pricing two days ago, to a Treasuries plus 300bp bid. Under-allocated accounts are partially responsible for the move, which is one of the biggest and quickest seen on a new issue from the primary Asia market in recent memory.

As a measure of the week's remarkable decoupling performance of the Asia credit markets from their Western counterparts, the Hutch 2022s are, at Treasuries plus 250bp bid, a full 30bp tighter from their closing level on Tuesday and 20bp tighter from Wednesday's close. And since their pricing a week ago the new Swire Properties 2017s are a full 20bp tighter, at a plus 260bp bid.

The China property sector has benefited from bullish research put out by Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, with the banks pointing out that in the context of massive flows globally into fixed income funds, the paucity of new issuance from the sector will provide solid technical support.

In addition a surprise rise in May contract sales and improving cashflow have provided a positive tailwind for the sector, The Country Garden 2018s are up a point at 98.75 bid, as are the Evergrande 2015s which were last bid at 97.75. Meanwhile the Agile 2017s are up a full 1.75 points since yesterday's close at a symbolically punchy par bid.

Asia might yet continue in its full-on decoupling mode and one thing's for sure: that the eurozone backdrop continues to go from bad to worse. It was the turn yesterday of the Dutch banks to be downgraded by Moody's, a move which came as Spanish 10-year yields breached the 7% mark for the first time in the eurozone's short history.

It now appears that whatever the outcome of the Greek elections, it will be the direction of Spanish and Italian government bonds which will set the tone for the ongoing eurozone drama.

