SINGAPORE, June 19 (IFR) - Trading flow was extremely thin in Asia, although the underlying bias remains one of immense resilience in Asian credit markets, with yesterday's new issues performing well and if anything the theme was for cash out performance versus the main indices.

The iTraxx Asia series 17 is closing out 5bp wider on the day at 180bp/182bp with two-way flow on the light side.

The USD700m five-year from KEB is closing out at Treasuries plus 252bp on the bid side, or a hefty 23bp inside reoffer, albeit north of today's tight plus 249bp print. And the Hang Lung Properties 10-year is 11bp tighter from reoffer, at plus 324bp bid, something of an achievement from an unrated property name.

Indeed, despite brickbats being thrown at the unrated sector from investors, who have observed the relative under performance of unrated debt over the past year or so, USD3.9bn of unrated paper has printed in the Asia public dollar debt market so far in 2012.

In this environment there must surely come a point where syndicate bankers start to price new deals with zero new issue concessions or through implied curves, given the recent extraordinary performance of new issues brought against a far less than auspicious global market backdrop.

Just to nail home the point, last week's deal from China noodle manufacturer Tingyi was last wrapped around Treasuries plus 300bp, having printed at plus 325bp.

There was little discrete price action in the India debt complex following Fitch placing India on outlook negative while its affirmation of Reliance's BBB-rating as stable failing to impact the company's offshore debt curve.

The Reliance 2022s were last quoted at a Treasuries plus 387bp bid and are unchanged on the day, but some way south of the plus 455bp they printed in early June.

All eyes will continue to be trained on the Spanish and Italian 10-year bond markets for short-term direction, with short-term bill auctions from Greece and Spain today also having the potential to destabilize sentiment should they indicate full-scale risk-off for the countries' new short-term debt.

