SINGAPORE, June 28 (IFR) - Again volume was thin in the Asia
credit markets, with any inclination to take new positions
crimped by the European summit which kicks off today and is
widely expected to deliver stalemate with regard to the eurozone
crisis. The iTraxx Asia series 17 is closing out 3bp better on
the day at 179bp/181bp, although in extremely thin volume.
A degree of support was provided in US equity and credit
markets overnight by better than expected US durable goods and
pending home sales data although the eurozone saga is still the
main point of macro focus as far as short-term direction is
concerned.
KDB's USD500m tap of the due 2017s which priced overnight
has put in a solid performance considering that it printed with
a zero new issue premium. The deal was last bid at Treasuries
plus 183bp or 2bp inside reoffer and demonstrates that the pent
up demand for primary paper is definitely there, on the back of
the recent dearth of new paper available to book.
As the month end approaches, the KDB print takes the total
dollar issuance tally for June to USD4.7bn, a decent enough
total in the global macro context of risk-off, although around a
third of what came through the gate in April.
Meanwhile the Hang Lung Properties due 2022s were the day's
star performer, motoring down to plus 300bp bid, some 35bp south
of where the paper printed last week.
IOI's due 2022 remain the recent batch of issuance
underperformer, and were last at plus 282bp bid, or 2bp north of
reoffer, with the deal signally having failed to breach during
the course of its short life. The First Pac 2019s remain stuck
at a 100.75 bid, while the KEB 2017s have pulled in 2bp to plus
228bp bid, from a plus 255bp reoffer.
The Evergrande debacle took a new turn as the company's
colourful chairman bought HK$11m of his company's stock, as the
first steps in a planned HK$250m buyback plan.
The Evergrande 2015s were last unchanged at a 94.5 bid, and
are establishing a base of support some five points above the
low of 89 hit last week when Citron Research published a report
claiming the company is loaded with off-balance sheet debt.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com