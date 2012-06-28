SINGAPORE, June 28 (IFR) - Again volume was thin in the Asia credit markets, with any inclination to take new positions crimped by the European summit which kicks off today and is widely expected to deliver stalemate with regard to the eurozone crisis. The iTraxx Asia series 17 is closing out 3bp better on the day at 179bp/181bp, although in extremely thin volume.

A degree of support was provided in US equity and credit markets overnight by better than expected US durable goods and pending home sales data although the eurozone saga is still the main point of macro focus as far as short-term direction is concerned.

KDB's USD500m tap of the due 2017s which priced overnight has put in a solid performance considering that it printed with a zero new issue premium. The deal was last bid at Treasuries plus 183bp or 2bp inside reoffer and demonstrates that the pent up demand for primary paper is definitely there, on the back of the recent dearth of new paper available to book.

As the month end approaches, the KDB print takes the total dollar issuance tally for June to USD4.7bn, a decent enough total in the global macro context of risk-off, although around a third of what came through the gate in April.

Meanwhile the Hang Lung Properties due 2022s were the day's star performer, motoring down to plus 300bp bid, some 35bp south of where the paper printed last week.

IOI's due 2022 remain the recent batch of issuance underperformer, and were last at plus 282bp bid, or 2bp north of reoffer, with the deal signally having failed to breach during the course of its short life. The First Pac 2019s remain stuck at a 100.75 bid, while the KEB 2017s have pulled in 2bp to plus 228bp bid, from a plus 255bp reoffer.

The Evergrande debacle took a new turn as the company's colourful chairman bought HK$11m of his company's stock, as the first steps in a planned HK$250m buyback plan.

The Evergrande 2015s were last unchanged at a 94.5 bid, and are establishing a base of support some five points above the low of 89 hit last week when Citron Research published a report claiming the company is loaded with off-balance sheet debt.

