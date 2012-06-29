SINGAPORE, June 30 (IFR) - The Asian credit markets opened
on something of a defensive foot by contrast with regional
equities which rallied sharply on the back of the EU decision to
disallow the government loans to Spanish banks from counting as
preferred in the capital structure.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index opened up 1.8% on the European
decision and amidst hopes that Germany is softening its stance
on the rescue of the European periphery. Hong Kong and Indian
equities surged by 1.9% and 1.6% at the open and held onto these
gains to finish up 2.2% each.
The iTraxx 17 IG index opened 2bp weaker but made up for
that on the back of the positive equity price action to close a
full 10bp tighter at 173bp/176bp for one of the biggest
tightenings so far this year.
If there was any theme to the price action today it was the
outperformance by cash of CDS, with the latter illiquid on the
back of very thin volume with bid/offers notably wide. Real
money has been returning to seek value in cash and there was
buying across the curve, with particular focus on recent new
issues.
The Hang Lung 2022s are at Treasuries plus 295bp bid coming
up to the close, for a spectacular 40bp tightening since pricing
last week, in an indication that risk-on is there for unrated
paper, something which might herald a full-scale reopening of
high-yield should the European move be seen as a game changer.
Elsewhere in recent new issues the KDB tap put on a mildly
disappointing show, closing out at plus 183bp bid for a 2bp
tightening on the day. Its Korean peer KEB bested it by
tightening 7bp to plus 220bp, while the IOI 2022s showed its
first tightening to reoffer, for a plus 280bp bid or 3bp better
on the day.
In a demonstration of the illiquidity of the CDS market, the
Philippines and Indonesia are being made 162bp/170bp and
192bp/200bp respectively or each 8bp tighter on the day on an
8bp bid/offer spread. China and Korea are 7bp better apiece at
123bp/126bp and 124bp/127bp respectively.
As far as the Phillie and Indon curves are concerned, cash
broadly kept pace with CDS, with the Phillie 2037s closing out
1.25 points higher at 108.875 bid and the Indon 2042s a point
better at 104.375 bid.
