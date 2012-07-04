SINGAPORE, July 4 (IFR) - Asian cash continued to be the outperformer versus indices and CDS, with a regional debt syndicate ascribing much of the upside price action to short covering. However cash moves have been exaggerated in a very illiquid market with the US absent and no incentive to put any new cash to work.

The iTraxx IG series 17 is 1bp tighter at a 164bp mid as we come up to the close. The syndicate head suggested that because of the two public holidays the week was more or less a write-off in terms of primary issuance from Asia G3, although he suggested that there are around eight potential deals which might be up for issuance next week.

There were some notable gainers in the China property space, with the recent Agile 2017s adding 1.5 points today to close out at 101.75, while sector bellwether Cogard due 2018 added a point to 103.75 bid.

A standout were the Central China 2015s which added 0.75 points on the back of a heady 250% gain in month-on-month sales, with sales at 57% of the company's annual target for 2012.

The KWG Land 2017s were up a quarter at 101.25 bid, again on the back of better sales data for June, which rose 10% month-on-month. Renhe's 2015s and 2016s remained in semi-distressed territory at 52 bid apiece, although unchanged on the day despite a one-notch downgrade of the company's corporate and dollar bond ratings to B- from S&P.

We lowered the ratings to reflect our view that Renhe's liquidity has deteriorated to 'weak' from 'less than adequate,' as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources to cover about 0.8x of its liquidity uses in 2012, compared with our assessment of 1.0x coverage three months ago.

We believe Renhe's property sales will likely remain depressed and its receivables collection could be materially lower than our expectation over the next six to 12 months," wrote S&P today in a ratings note.

Meanwhile S&P upgraded Indosat one notch to BB+ on the back of the company's Qatar subsidiary improving liquidity and financial performance. The Indosat 2020s rose half a point on the back of the ratings action to 108.75 bid.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com