HONG KONG, July 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were flat to marginally weaker on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank rate decision but Philippine sovereign bonds outperformed after S&P raised its rating to just one notch short of investment grade.

The market is awaiting the resumption of new supplies after the recent hiatus with the year to date volumes now already exceeding all of 2011 tally. For a graphic please click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

The main benchmark, the iTraxx IG series 17 is about 2bp off at 163/165, in ranged trade. Philippine bonds opened higher but gave up most of the gains as the session progressed.

While a 25bp rate cut by the ECB is already baked in, investors will analyse the accompanying statements with the the central bank under pressure to take bolder measures to support the deteriorating economy.

Bond spreads in the lower tier 2 segment were wider with traders calling it adjustments in the light of Standard Chartered's latest offering. Activity in that sector which has picked up in the last couple of days, remained busy with the Bank of China 2020s at 250bp-255bp, about 10bp wider. Dah Sing 20s also hit at 335bp.

The callable feature in the new Standard Chartered paper makes it difficult to compare it with the existing lower tier 2 bonds. The closest comparision would be the Bank of East Asia bonds due 2022, callable in 2017. These bonds are slightly wider at 390bp/360bp.

Still the response to the Standard Chartered 10NC5 bond has been quite solid reflecting the cash on the sidelines that is looking for a home. As of Asia closing, it had attracted a USD6bn orderbook for a target deal size of USD800m.

Philippine bonds opened higher in Asia after markets in the region got the first chance to trade following S&P's upgrade of the sovereign rating to BB+ from BB, but quickly surrendered most of the gains.

The sovereign bonds due 2021 were trading at 109.375/109.625, still up from yesterday's 109.25. The longer end also managed to hold to gains with the 2034 at 131.50/132, off the day's high of 133.50.

"We opened 2½pt higher in the long end and 1-1½pts higher in the belly, before people started looking at Z-spreads and we quickly gave back half of those gains. We had another mini-bounce around 11am, a mini sell-off at 11:30, and have now settled up 25-50c in the belly and 1pt at the long end," said one trader.

Its credit default swaps tightened by another 1-2bp to 146bp/152bp on the back of the 7bp tightening overnight. The CDS is now trading more than 30bp tighter than CDS from Indonesia, which is rated a notch higher.

"Looking forward, the major development ahead will be the move to investment grade, which would have a more significant market impact," said Societe Generale analyst Wee Khoon Chong.

The broader market volumes were thin ahead of US non-farm payrolls and an expected USD3bn worth of supplies. "Currently, despite the improved sentiment over the last week, volatility remains high and conviction remains low.

In such environment there is no real incentive for the investors to trade actively, thereby leading to thin volumes in the secondary market," said Anita Yadav, managing partner with SJS Seymour Group.

"These days, with most hedge funds and some asset managers sitting with more than a quarter of their fund in cash, they really don't have to sell anything in the secondary market to fund their participation in the primary deals," she said.

The high yield sector traded off by a quarter to half a point, ignoring the largely positive sales numbers in China property with the markets focusing instead on slowdown concerns in the US.

Lonking bonds were dragged down further by S&P's one notch downgrade to BB- earlier this week. The 2016s are trading at 91.5/93.5.

But traders say the sector is weighed down more by macro concerns rather than monthly sales numbers. Next week, China is expected to reveal economic growth probably slowed further in the second quarter to 7.6%, its worst performance since the 2008/09 financial crisis.

