HONG KONG, July 6 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were wider
today on position squaring ahead of the crucial US payroll data.
But with the overall holdings in the street remaining light,
buying is expected to resume unless there is a major shock from
the world's largest economy.
And with very little supplies these past two weeks, the
growing pile of cash on the sidelines is keeping the mood upbeat
at least from a technical standpoint.
The main benchmark, the iTraxx IG series 17 is about 4bp off
at 165/167. Investment grade bond spreads moved out by 3bp-5bp
on average.
"The street feels light, which is why cash bonds have
outperformed, spreads are crunching in more compared with US and
Europe," said a Singapore-based trader.
"We have room to take down new issuance, there are a few
guys in the pipeline. Once we get the payrolls out of the way,
next week should see these new issues come to the market - a lot
of these people are underinvested."
The overnight move by the three central banks - PBOC, ECB
and BoE loosened monetary policy in the space of less than an
hour on Thursday - had a very limited effect with financial
markets already having rallied ahead of the announcement.
Traders said the weakness was a case of buying the rumour
and selling the fact with more central bank action required for
the undelrying problem to be resolved.
Cash levels remained high as reflected in the USD9bn orders
for Standard Chartered Bank's USD1.25bn subordinated Lower Tier
2 10NC5 bond which was priced at 335bp over US Treasuries versus
initial guidance of 360bp over. The bonds are trading at 333bp
in secondary markets.
"We have a neutral rating on the new StanChart bonds, it is
fully valued," said an analyst with Societe Generale. "Asian
bank spreads are extremely tight representing flight to quality,
as investors book profits they are moving to more solid names."
In the rest of the financials segment RHB Bank 2017 traded
at 245bp and the Korea Exchange Bank 2017s at 209bp. In May RHB
sold these bonds at 255bp and KEB sold its 5-year bonds in June
at 255bp.
Fund flows are also robust according to fund tracker EPFR
Global which said new subscriptions of USD875m found their way
into emerging market bond funds - mostly in hard currency
securities - up from USD671m a week ago.
Lotte Shopping bonds remained steady despite downgrade
warnings from Moody's and Fitch. Lotte is buying a controlling
stake in electronics retailer Hi-mart for KRW1.25trn (USD1.1bn).
Its bonds due 2017, were trading at 210bp/200bp in line with
the broad market and much tighter than the 260bp spread at which
they were sold in May. For a graphic please click on r.reuters.com/gyb39s
"It is still high grade where prices are not as sensitive to
rating moves as in high yield. Unless it is dropping out of
investment grade or there is a significant change in
fundamentals there is unlikely to be an impact," said a Hong
Kong based trader.
Philippine sovereign bonds retreated after their overnight
outperformance on the back of the S&P upgrade, with the peso
also easing as an interest rate cut in Manila becomes a
possibility after inflation data showed a downturn on Friday.
The sovereign bonds due 2021 were bid at 109.25, down an
eighth. Longer dated bonds were down a quarter of a point with
the 2034 at 131.25 and the 2037 at 112.25.
Its credit default swaps spreads are now at 149/154, about
2bp-3bp wider than Thursday. After a light week, investors are
now expecting several new issues to hit the market next week.
"It feels like Indian banks have to come soon, and honestly,
better now than later on when people begin to really question
your investment grade credentials," said a sales trader with a
European bank.
"At some point, the Korea East-West Power deal will come,
even if yesterday wasn't the day. And along with it there is
rumored to be a big pipeline building in Korea, so we could see
another handful of deals."
Some are talking of even high yield bond issues in the
coming weeks with names like Energi Mega Persada and China
Hanking doing the rounds.
Of course, the pipeline flowing is subject to the lack of
any major negatives from the US tonight where expectations are
for non-farm payrolls to expand by just 90,000 jobs in June.
