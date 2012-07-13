HONG KONG, July 13 (IFR) - Chinese high yield names led
gains in the Asian credit market after the world's second
largest economy reported GDP data in line with expectations and
as strong cash flows supported bond prices near recent highs.
The sovereign downgrade of Italy was largely brushed aside by
the market as the focus remained on the improving credits in
Asia.
On Friday, China revealed that its economy grew 7.6% in the
second quarter of 2012 from a year earlier, exactly in line with
the median estimate of economists surveyed by Reuters. Growth
was fuelled mainly by domestic consumption and capital spending
with exports a net drag on performance and traders say this may
well be the bottom.
The broad market was firm with the benchmark iTraxx IG
series 17 steady at 164bp/166bp. Newly sold bonds like the
Industrial Bank of Korea 2017 were at 189bp/185bp and the Korea
East West 2017 bonds at 188bp/184bp, both within the range they
were trading since yesterday.
The market is now looking to supplies with names like State
Bank of India, Sri Lanka and Indonesia's Jababeka expected soon.
The underperformer of the day was Sun Hung Kai, which saw
its bonds due 2020 and 2022 widen by 10bp after its co-chairmen
were charged in a bribery investigation by Hong Kong's
anti-corruption agency, the Independent Commission Against
Corruption (ICAC). The 2020s moved out to 255bp and the 2022s to
273bp over US Treasuries.
China property bonds, meanwhile, extended gains as
investors are expecting more monetary easing with only a
marginal pick up in corporate spending. Agile 2017s traded an
eighth higher at 100.75/101.25 while its 2016s are offered at
105.75. Country Garden 2018s are at 104.
"China property has more funding alternatives now than in
2010-11. They are not spending that much either - they are not
building as much or buying that much land anymore - so the need
to raise cash is limited," said Viktor Hjort, head of Asia fixed
income research at Morgan Stanley.
"Inventories are close to record highs and the need is to
destock. Supply will remain low, very low because of improving
credit availability and low spending needs."
The rest of the China high yield segment was also well bid
with industrial names, state owned units in particular, seeing
active buying.
Citic Pacific bonds due 2018 are trading at a yield of 6.25%
down 25bp and Shanshui Cement bonds 2017s are at 101/102, near
all time highs. Getting similar treatment are bonds from Winsway
Coal whose 2016s extended gains to 96.50 from the 94/96 levels
they were hovering around earlier this week.
Prices are expected to rise further once the process of a
29.9% stake sale in Winsway to state-owned Aluminum Corporation
of China (CHALCO) is completed.
"The market is crying out for supplies. Offer inquiries for
USD1-2m clip sizes in HY are moving the market in a bond by
0.50-0.75pt. It's all a bit painful at the moment," said a
credit sales trader.
Flows into the emerging market bond universe have been
robust with latest EPFR Global data showing hard currency
inflows of USD858m in the week to July 11, up from USD557m a
week ago.
