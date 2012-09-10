HONG KONG, Sept 10 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads hovered around six-month lows as growing expectations for monetary easing on the back of poor US jobs data were offset by a steady supply of new issues, putting a lid on gains.

The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 is quoted at 131/133bp, 2-3bp tighter than Friday and at par with levels last struck in mid-March.

A Siam Commercial Bank re-tap had little effect on its outstanding bonds with the 2017s widening out only 5bp to around 213bp, showing there is plenty of new money for fresh supplies. This could be good news for a spree of new issues in the wings - South Korea's NH Bank, which is already out with a 5-year at T+180bp, and Thai lenders Kasikornbank and Bangkok Bank.

It was not the case for China paper as newly sold bonds from China Oilfield Services bonds due 2017 - trading at around 162bp, and Beijing Enterprises 2022s - at 195/185bp - widened out slightly as more supplies are expected from CNOOC to fund its Nexen stake purchase. CNOOC bonds due 2022 are trading at 140/135bp

Some traders expect the state-run energy giant to issue as much as USD5bn to fund its acquisition, but investors reckon there is sufficient liquidity to absorb it.

"Supply risks are elevated in the near term as borrowers jump into this window of opportunity but it is unlikely to trigger indigestion," said Arthur Lau, Pinebridge head of fixed income for Asia ex-Japan.

"New issue premiums are adequate for most sectors but South Korean issuers may not be able to tighten spreads further as the onshore investors seem reluctant to buy offshore debt given the swap rates. Besides the local economy is slowing and the market expects BoK to cut rates this week."

New recent issues seem to be performing steadily. Last week's issues Singapore Power and OCBC Tier 2 bonds are both trading well with Singapore Power 2022s at 110/108bp over US Treasuries, well within reoffer of 115bp. OCBC paper is still around reoffer.

KDB's 2017s are steady at 140/135bp over US Treasuries but not many in the market expect NH Bank to tighten significantly from the 180bp level due to slightly weaker support from local investors compared with the past as local currency bonds of similar credits provide a better pickup.

Over in China, the decision to speed up project approvals under a USD157bn infrastructure spending unveiled on Friday to stimulate a slowing economy has given a boost to Chinese industrial credits and the small property developers, sectors that have been largely ignored in the last leg of the rally.

Gains in these infrastructure related companies have been to the tune of 1-1.5 points with Lonking the big outperformer with a jump of nearly 4 points on the back of the buyback announcement. Lonking shares are up 15%.

West China 2016 is indicated at 88/89.25, Shanshui at 100.5 and Lonking 2016 at 93/94.

China has given the green light to 60 infrastructure projects worth USD157bn, as it looks to energise an economy mired in its worst slowdown in three years, fuelling hopes the world's growth engine may get a lift from the fourth quarter.

High beta property names in the single-B and CCC-rated segment gained about 1-1.5 points as the frontline, benchmark names are already viewed very tight.

Buying was seen in names like Kaisa, Powerlong and Guangzhou R&F, all names that are generally viewed as illiquid despite the high yields that they fetch.

Investors were reminded of the technicals supporting the junk bond segment after EPFR Global data showed USD1.6bn of inflows, in the first week of September, unchanged from the week before. This comes in the backdrop of no issuance foreseen in the near term.

(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)