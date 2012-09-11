HONG KONG, Sept 11 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads paused after
the recent rally with a pick-up in issuance and near-term
headline risks deterring investors from adding to their
positions.
CDS outperformed cash bonds with spreads playing catch up
and some of the movement also linked to the upcoming roll. The
iTraxx investment grade index is set to roll into the series 18
from the current series 17. It was indicated 2bp tighter at
129.50/131 and sovereign CDS also tightening by 2-3bp.
The day's activity was dominated by new issues as bonds
from Siam Commercial Bank's re-opened 2017s and NongHyup Bank's
new 2017s tightened after an initial bout of widening on the
back of some flipper trades.
"Fast money guys are jumping from issue to issue, there are
so many issues to play with that I don't think there is much
chance for these guys to perform much in early trading," said a
Singapore-based trader.
Siam Commercial Bank's USD500m trade which took its 2017
bond size to USD1.1bn, widened initially to 220/219bp before
tightening back to 215/214bp, around the 215bp reoffer level.
The transaction comes ahead of possible deals from other
Thai lenders Bangkok Bank and Kasikornbank, both currently
making investor presentations.
The other deal to price overnight NongHyup Bank was also
initially struck by fast money selling but recovered to trade
around reoffer at 166/165bp after having widened to 164-167bp
out of the box.
Sovereign CDS continues to see spread crunching with China
and South Korea now trading at their lowest since early 2011.
South Korea 5-year CDS is at 77.5/80.5 and China is slightly
wider at 81/85.
Traders expect China to widen out in the weeks to come as
SOEs like CNOOC are likely to hit the market. South Korea is
also seen widening once CLN activity slows.
Vietnam, enjoying a new found stability, after a recent
bout of widening is also expected to see more weakness as the
country's fiscal woes and banking sector problems could make
credit markets jittery once again.
Its bonds due 2016 are unchanged at 107/108 after losing
around 2 points this month, while the 2020s are at
108.75/109.75, off 3 points. The 5-year CDS is at 310/315bp,
marginally wider since the start of the month, and a lot tighter
than 2011's wide of 490bp.
Indonesia 2042 at 114.375/114.75 and Philippines 2037s at
118.75 are bid up an eight of a point as US Treasuries edged
higher in anticipation the US Federal Reserve will announce
another bond-buying programme after its policy meeting ends on
Thursday.
The high yield sector was steady to slightly firm and all
eyes are on Road King 5NC3 bond issue which are indicated at low
to mid 10%. Its existing bonds due 2015 are steady at
100.75/101.75 for a yield of around 9%.
There is chatter that property companies like Country
Garden whose bonds are trading significantly higher than the par
value could raise debt as yields are lower than their last
coupons. Its 2018 bonds eased marginally to 106.5/107.5 for a
yield of around 9.2%. That bond pays a coupon of 11.125%.
Agile 2017 is steady at 100.25/101.25 while China Fishery
continues to underperform with a low print of 89, down 11 points
from is July re-offer level.
