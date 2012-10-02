SINGAPORE, Oct. 2 (IFR) - Spreads and CDS in Asia tightened
marginally today after getting a boost from a better than
expected ISM number in the US overnight that buoyed stock
markets. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG index 18 was closing about
1bp tighter at 134bp-136bp.
The levels moved apparently as a result of a couple of
trades on Korean, Philippines and Indonesia CDS. The five-year
protection for all three sovereigns was ending roughly 1bp
tighter in the day.
However, overall it was a very uneventful day with a holiday
in Hong Kong and China draining the liquidity from the market.
In a sign of how little activity there was, CDS for even some of
the more liquid names was being quoted with a bid-ask spread of
3bp-5bp, when it usually trades with a 1bp-2bp spread.
Cash spreads slightly outperformed and both Indonesia and
Philippines saw the premium of their 10-year bonds over the
respective US Treasury bond tighten by about 2bp. Indonesia's
basis is neutral right now, so the move had little effect on it.
However, the basis on the Philippines is slightly negative so
the outperformance brought it closer to neutrality.
Traders in Singapore did not report any moves in corporate
bonds either, noting that most of the activity in the past
months has been dictated by new issues.
With a potential window for issuance tomorrow, once Hong
Kong is back, some desks were starting to position themselves,
though they remained skeptical anything will pop out.
If tomorrow may be a slow day on the new issue front, some
traders are saying that there could be a bit of a short-squeeze
as Hong Kong accounts get back online to a market that was quite
positive today, boosted by good headlines in Europe over the
weekend related to Spain's bank stress tests, and in the US with
ISM number showing economic expansion yesterday.
A rally in the credit market, though, may entice issuers to
come out of the box and hence provide some supply to
counterbalance the potential spike in demand.
Overall, however, as the new quarter starts in earnest
tomorrow, bankers are expecting accounts to be more defensive in
their asset allocation to bonds. This could mean more rotation
when new issues hit the tape, instead of outright buying.
"Technicals are starting to get more neutral, in spite of the
strong inflows this year," said a banker in Singapore this
morning.
Hence, he suggested, it would not be surprising if
outstanding bonds of a certain sector and country sell off more
aggressively when a new issue from that sector and jurisdiction
is announced. "It makes sense to see some rotation as accounts
will prefer to take profits on bonds they hold to invest in the
new ones instead of committing new capital," said another
banker.
This means that starting tomorrow, when Hong Kong returns,
new issues might have an even bigger impact on the secondary
market.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com