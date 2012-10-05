HONG KONG, Oct 5 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads moved in
further on Friday boosted by inflows into riskier assets and as
sentiment remained upbeat ahead of the crucial US jobs data.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index series 18
tightened by 1-2bp to 128/131bp after the European Central Bank
provided further assurance about its bond buying programme.
Excitement about the ECB comments overpowered the disappointment
generated by the lack of fresh easing measures by the Bank of
Japan, which completed its monetary policy meeting today.
Emerging market fixed income funds registered another week
of substantial inflows, data from EPFR showed. That group
received USD1.05bn in the week to October 3, just a slight drop
from the previous week's USD1.13bn. It was the fourth straight
week that has seen over a billion of new investments.
That is supporting the secondary market performances of
newly sold bonds despite the primary market volumes hitting a
record USD106bn with the fourth quarter still to play out.
"I see IG spreads continuing to grind tighter even though
they have already come a long way, however in HY it will be much
more idiosyncratic," said Fidelity fund manager Bryan Collins
but he warned - "In the short term, supply indigestion could be
a potential risk for IG."
That could be applicable in the case of bonds from India as
the recent outperformance could attract more borrowers.
Newly issued IRFC 2017s tightened to 260/255bp over US
Treasuries and are now trading tighter than EXIM India's 2017s
which are at 260bp, despite the latter's EMBI inclusion.
"IRFC is the closest proxy to sovereign with 100% ownership
and 100% credit exposure to the Indian government and hence it
should be tighter than Exim," said one Hong Kong based DCM
banker not involved in either deals.
IRFC was sold at 280bp and EXIM was priced at 355bp back in
August, when there were jitters about India's sovereign rating
and slowing growth.
But since then a series of measures announced by the
government to attract investments into Asia's third biggest
economy, including a cut in withholding tax, have improved
investor perception.
Still DCM bankers say that given the economic backdrop
issuers were unlikely to rush to the capital markets.
Ronan Mccullough, managing director at Morgan Stanley said
he was "not particularly optimistic that we'll see strong
supply; bank liquidity is good, the slowdown means companies are
more cautious about locking in long-term debt."
Investors are, however, pricing in supplies of Chinese oil
giant CNOOC. Its 2022s are trading at 148/138bp, underperforming
its peers. Adding to expectations of additional issuance by the
company, Canada's main opposition party has demanded a veto on
CNOOC's USD15.1bn bid for Nexen, although the government has
given no indication it will bow to this demand.
CNOOC bonds now trade weaker than the 10-year bonds from
other Chinese oil giants CNPC and Sinopec, while the relative
value versus COSL has also declined.
COSL is now trading just 18bp wider than CNOOC, compared
with the gap of about 30bp last month.
Bangkok Bank bonds also recovered after overnight weakness
on talk there could be more supply from Thailand's banking
sector.
Li & Fung's bonds are trading 5bp weaker amid chatter that
the global supplier of apparel is in advanced talks to buy
Synergies Worldwide, a New York-based supplier. Its 2017s are
trading at 220/200bp over the 5-year US Treasuries while the
2020s are trading at the same spread over the US 10-year
Treasuries.
ANZ strategist Owen Gallimore said the bonds are "rich given
the leveraged cyclical exposure to China and the debatable
business model as large buyers increasingly bypass Li & Fung and
increasingly debt-funded acquisitions fail to deliver".
In the high yield sector the quality names continue to be
bid up with practically no supplies on the horizon. Sunac China
Holdings is on the road with a dollar bond which is rated B+ by
S&P.
Bonds in the BB-category like Agile, Country Garden and
Longfor are all higher by around half a point with Agile 2017s
at 106.5/107, Country Garden 2018s at 111.5/112.5 and Longfor
2016 at 107/108.
Indonesian coal miner Bumi continues to recover amid growing
hopes that the debt-laden company would be able to dispose off
some of its assets to boost liqudity while expectations of coal
prices improving are also helping. Its 2018s were last seen at
83/84, up from yesterday's 80/81.75 and much higher than last
week's trough of low 70s.
The bonds of coking coal company Winsway recovered after
having been punished earlier in the week after China Aluminium
scrapped a plan to take a stake in the company. The move was
pinned on short-covering even as Moody's cut the company's
rating by a notch to B1.
The 2017s are trading at 75/78 up from a low of 70/72 as
some traders say that the company could still be an acquisition
target. Some even talk of a bond buyback given its HKD2.34bn
cash balance as of June 30.
