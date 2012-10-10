TOKYO, October 10 (IFR) - The continuous flow of funds into
emerging markets bond funds are giving a fillip to newly minted
bonds in the secondary credit markets, with investors shrugging
off a heavy issuance pipeline.
Indeed the reception to the four deals that priced last
night by Sunac China, United Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank and
Lifestyle suggest that there is still an enormous pool of funds
that have to be put to work with only three months left of 2012.
Today's secondary markets are reflecting more focus on
better-yielding subordinated, hybrid and high-yield papers, and
this is not just limited only to Asia as regional private banks
drive cash bonds higher.
Indeed, the cash bonds outperformed synthetic credit
spreads, perhaps with the exception of those for Indian
corporates.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG widened about 1bp to
130.5bp/132.5bp, according to Markit, although traders quoted
levels that were flat to yesterday's levels.
China's 5-year CDS was up around 1.2bp on the day at
84.5bp/86.5bp. Markit had the Philippines' cost of protection
1.5bp higher at 116bp/121.5bp and Indonesia roughly unchanged at
141.5bp/146bp, though traders had quotes that were a touch
tighter.
But it was the sharp compression in CDS spreads in Indian
names over the past 24 hours that caught the market's attention.
The CDS of ICICI, SBI, Reliance Industry, Exim India and IOI
Corp were among the top Asian tighteners in the past 24 hours.
ICICI's spreads tightening the most over the past day with
its CDS easing nearly 8bp for a quote of 299bp/327bp, while SBI
tightened about 5bp to 249bp/272bp.
Traders attributed the sharp falls to the significant market
reforms announced by the government over the past month, which
had included raising the price of subsidised fuel to rein in the
budget deficit, opening the retail sector to foreign
supermarkets and raising the bar on foreign investment in
airlines.
The market were expecting the reforms to avert a potential
rating downgrade for India, and the response to Syndicate Bank's
deal seemed to vindicate the markets' positive sentiments.
But this may become a short-term relief, as the rallies were
rudely checked this afternoon by an S&P report that said the
recent reforms were only "slightly" revising its view on the
country's credit rating. It said there was still a significant
chance of a rating downgrade.
Syndicate Bank's newly printed USD500m 5.5-year Reg S, the
tightest print from an Indian commercial bank this year in US
dollars, skidded on the agency's report. Around lunchtime, the
paper was quoted at UST+354bp, slightly inside the issue price
of T+355bp, but this jumped to +359bp in the afternoon session.
A trader said that a lot of bids on Syndicate Bank as well
as other Indian banks were checked following the S&P's comments.
Other newly priced deals fared better. Traders in Hong Kong
and Singapore were active in the new HY bonds from China
property company Sunac. The 5NC3 Reg S notes firmed by around
1.5 points, quoted at 101.5 today versus the reoffer price at
par yesterday. The bonds were quoted at 100.85/101.00 earlier in
the day.
HK department store operator Lifestyle also did well. Its
10-year bonds priced at UST+265bp yesterday for a USD300m issue
size. They were at T+253bp in the morning session and quoted
near the close at T+248bp, according to one trader.
Traders also reported better support for Chinese bonds
today, after the PBOC intervened in the market on Wednesday with
a massive liquidity injection. While Chinese money market rates
plunged after the intervention, Chinese bonds were said to be
better bid.
Not only Asian issuers are generating interest in the
market. France's CNP Assurance priced overnight a USD500m
perpetual non-call six sub debt with a 7.5% coupon at par.
Today, the paper was quickly bid up to 101, thanks to Asian
investors which had taken a chunky 89% of the deal's share
allocation.
The vast majority of the paper of over 90% was heard placed
with PBs, but they did not seemed to have enough of the paper
and remained buyers across the day with the notes quoted by Asia
close at 102/103.
Strong demand and interest is also reported for Asian
corporates with the market excited about potential issues from
SK Telecom.
