HONG KONG, Oct 17 (IFR) - Asian credits traded firm on
Wednesday as expectations for more fund flows to this asset
class supported buying across the board. That strong inflow is
spilling into new deals which are seeing swollen books filled
with investors scrambling to lock in high returns.
"The overall sentiment is positive today in anticipation of
more flows, and an expected better US industrials data overnight
is also helping," a Hong Kong based trader said.
The positive market sentiments have not dropped a beat, in
part, thanks to the smooth and successful pricing of three
Chinese property credits last week, which has prompted a launch
from another one in this space.
Yuzhou (B1/B+) came to the market this morning with a new
5NC3 deal at an initial price talk of 12.5% area, which pushed
up its outstanding December 2015 bonds half a point up at
106.875/106.85, reflecting a strong bid support.
Although demand may be strong, but it has also proven to be
discerning and biased towards better quality credits from
Chinese property sector. The new trade, for instance, is
attracting huge interest with books reaching USD7bn and final
guidance drilled down to 12% (+/-5bp).
Credits which were undergoing a tender offer were also in
favor. China Oriental's 2017 bonds were also up a quarter point
at 86.50/87 after the company offered to repurchase up to
USD100m of its 2015 and 2017 bonds.
Lippo Karawachi's 2019 bonds were also up a quarter point at
105.375/105.875 after it made a tender offer for its 2015 bonds.
The Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG 18 was some 3-4bp tighter at
117bp. Among the investment grade bonds, those from Indonesian
state-owned utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara were up 3 points
on debut at around 101.5 from the reoffer price of 98.514 as
investors rushed to take exposure to the long duration bond of
30 years as they look to lock in a 5% plus coupon.
