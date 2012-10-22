SINGAPORE, Oct. 22 (IFR) - Asian credit markets started the week with a negative tone, with CDS and high-yield bonds posting losses as investors took profits on the back of negative news from the United States on Friday.

The last session of the week in the West ended with the Dow Jones Industrials down more than 1.5% after McDonalds missed earnings estimates, GE reported lower than expected revenues and US home sales dropped.

As a result, the Asian session traded on a heavy tone all day and the European session was exhibiting some red ink at the start of the day in that time zone. US Treasuries had also rallied, with the yield on the 10-year dropping by almost 7bp on Friday alone.

All this left investors in Asia to pick up what was left on Friday and they spent most of the session adjusting their spreadsheets to reflect the sell-off.

However, overall, the rout was not nearly as bad as it was in the West by the close of the week. The Asia iTraxx IG Series was ending the session only 3bp wider versus Friday's close, around 117bp, in a move that traders said was more related to lack of liquidity than actual trading.

"There has been a bit of selling but there is so little liquidity that any trade made the index move," said one trader in Singapore. She said that because of a Hong Kong holiday on Tuesday, many of the desks in the SAR were unmanned and liquidity was significantly reduced.

Indeed, traders said that some investors were looking at buying into the dip, instead of adding selling momentum. "We are in an environment of people buying the dips rather than anything else," said another trader in Singapore.

Franshion's new bonds seemed to be a clear example of that as they dropped by some 50ct in early trading just to recover to reoffer at the close.

There seemed to be some buying interest even as traders and analysts agreed the paper was priced too tight for a sub-investment bond of a Chinese developer -- they came at a yield of 4.7%.

Yet, the illiquid market and the negative tone of the market took its toll on the broader high-yield market, with most of the bonds in the Chinese property space ending the day about 25ct-35ct weaker in price terms.

Philippines five-year CDS also closed about 5bp-6bp wider, ending the day back at the 100bp mark and having underperformed Indonesia, which was just some 3bp wider.

Protection for South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand moved in tandem, all wider by about 2bp.

If the downbeat mood carries on tomorrow moves may be a bit sharper given the market will be even less liquid. However, if the word of the analysts are to be taken seriously, that will only provide an entry point for some of the investors that have been holding back amid the strong tightening seen last week.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com