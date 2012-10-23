SINGAPORE, Oct. 23 (IFR) - It was a lazy day for traders in Singapore as a holiday in Hong Kong sapped liquidity in the credit markets. Most desks updated their spreadsheets at the open, circulated a run among clients and then sat back and focused on administrative tasks.

The Asia iTraxx IG Series 18 ended the day at the very spot were it started, quoted at 117bp/119bp, or 1bp wider than Monday's close.

The same rationale applied to virtually every benchmark and for the five-year CDS of most of the sovereigns in the region, with Indonesia still quoted at 123bp mid-market and the Philippines stuck to the 100bp level.

If markets were marginally lower for a second day, a fact that most analysts would ignore given the lack of liquidity, strategists that were working were taking a constructive view on the weeks ahead.

One strategist in Singapore said: "This is a short-term pause in the general trend for tightening." Morgan Stanley also chimed in with a bullish tone in its Global EM Radar, saying: "Arguably stable (less dire) growth prospects coupled with ongoing liquidity provision leads us to retain our current constructive view for EM risk."

The shop was mentioning recent economic data out of China which, according to its strategists, is pointing at further stabilisation in economic growth.

Several other shops have voiced similar opinions in the past week, indicating that China's economic growth had reached its nadir and would start picking up again, fuelling renewed demand for Asian risk.

However, MS also noted that markets will remain skittish because of uncertainty about the timing of Spain's request for aid. On that note, stocks in Europe were opening in a negative tone after Moody's downgraded five regional governments in Spain.

The bearish tone could easily spread to the credit markets, given that much of the rally seen in the latter portion of last week was due to a report by Moody's, which decided to keep the EU sovereign at investment-grade.

The return of Spanish uncertainty and the uncertainty surrounding the election and looming fiscal cliff in the United States coupled with the tight spreads already being seen in EM would suggest the time is ripe for a correction.

But, strategists insist, even if one comes, there is so much money going around and chasing yields and flows into EM bond funds have been so strong, that it is hard to see much downside ahead. "It is hard not to be part of the momentum," summarized a strategist in Singapore.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com