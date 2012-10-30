HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (IFR) - With the US financial
markets effectively closed since yesterday to brace the impact
of superstorm Sandy, there were few catalysts in Asian markets
to move the secondary bond markets.
Hence, it was no surprise that Asian credits were little
changed in thin activity as market players in Asia watched in
safety how the superstorm was impacting the US east coast.
The storm may well be a blessing in disguise, since risk
appetite seems to have tailed off but with a heavy data week
ahead, market players might have chosen the wise strategy of not
only sitting out the storm, but also await for data to be out
from Europe as well as results of bond sales planned by Italy.
The ITraxx IG 18 index was nearly flat at 123bp/125bp. That
was reflected in the liquid sovereigns with their respectively
CDS hardly moving. China CDS was quoted at 172/174bp and
Indonesia was quoted at 133/138bp.
Sovereign cash bonds were similarly sluggish with the ROI
2022 bonds at 105/105.50 and the Philippines 2037s quoted around
119 bp.
Yanzhou Coal's 2022 bonds appeared to have stabilised,
quoting at 100.25/100.65 bp after selling off 5 points yesterday
after its financial results came out weaker than expected.
In the primary market, only Hong Kong listed [China Overseas
Land & Investment] announced a roadshow mandate, hiring BOCI,
Citi, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and UBS to arrange a series of
fixed income investor meetings in Hong Kong, Singapore and
Europe commencing on October 31.
Singapore's Keppel Land was supposed to be lone issuer
braving the subdued markets with an opoprtunistic 12-year
transaction via ANZ, but Olam spoiled its party by launching in
the afternoon a re-tap of its 6% bond with a price talk of
around par.
neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com,
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com