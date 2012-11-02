SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (IFR) - Asian credit rallied today as
investors bet on a strong jobs number in the US ahead of the
presidential election and unwound some of the shorting that was
put in place during the days the American market was closed
earlier this week. The Asia iTraxx IG Series 18 ended the
session about 3bp tighter quoted at a mid-market level of 116bp.
With the index firmly rooted below the 120bp level, it is now
back to the range it held for a short period in mid-October
following a strong rally in bonds. Investors were hinging their
hopes on a good nonfarm payroll number in America after the
private payrolls numbers from ADP came out better than expected
last night.
The Philippines were out for a holiday and the lack of
liquidity on the name just exacerbated the tightening on the
sovereign. Its 5-year CDS ended the some 5bp tighter at 100bp,
while Indonesia's protection narrowed 4bp will end at 127bp.
There was demand for both cash and derivatives so they both
moved in tandem, with spreads on the investment-grade space
narrowing by 2bp-4bp across the board. Cash prices on high-grade
names were up by 25ct-35ct on average, according to a trader in
Singapore.
High-yield outperformed and many of the property companies
are now at record high cash prices. Country Garden 2018s, for
instance, were quoted at 112.50-113.25. The new Longfor 2019s
saw strong demand and rallied to their highest level yet,
closing at 101.35-101.65. The only exception continues to be
Soho China. Its 2017s remain below reoffer, last quoted at
99.50-99.75 while its 2022s were at 99.75-99.85. One analyst,
however, predicted that Chinese property bonds could see a
further rally next week as bonds issued by Hopson and Coastal
Greenland mature. Investors likely to reinvest in the same
sector, but the repayment is likely to increase the comfort
about investing in the sector, predicted the analyst.
The move brings the market full circle and not only fully
reverses the widening seen in the beginning of the week, but
also pushes most benchmarks back close to their year-to-date
tights. Traders attributed that in part to continued demand from
investors as money continues to flow into EM bonds. The asset
class saw the eighth consecutive week of USD1bn-plus net inflows
according to research firm EPFR. On the week ended October 31,
the asset class received USD1.11bn in new money.
The pace has slowed from the beginning of last month,
though, when inflows were in the USD1.5bn area. There are other
signs of waning interest in bonds from elsewhere as well.
Research firm Lipper reported that US bond funds saw their first
weekly outflow after 20 straight weeks of receiving new money.
Taxable bond funds had outflows of USD895.1m in the United
States. EPFR also noted that US high yield funds saw USD210m of
outflows on the week.
In the EM space, though, it seems like there still is some
room left for more as investors are going deeper into the asset
class and committing more to local currency bond funds, which
took in USD414m. Blended currency funds were the second most
sought, having taken in USD395m while hard currency funds only
saw USD303m in new money.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com