SINGAPORE, March 22 (IFR) - Asian investors seemed unwilling to sell even as Cyprus faced the prospect of becoming the first country to exit the eurozone, while headlines suggested a run on the banks in the small European country could spill over to its neighbours.

Traders reported that, while there was some two-way flow throughout the week, investors were keener on buying than on selling. "Accounts are still deploying cash," said one trader in Singapore. Indeed, private bankers said that their clients were putting idle cash to work in the bond market, instead of equities.

Real money was doing the same, and some hedge funds were whispering that big accounts, such as Pimco, were increasing exposure to emerging markets high-yield.

There was little beyond talk to confirm that, but the asset class did hold up even as the VIX Volatility Index rose almost 20% in value in the past seven days to close at 13.99 Thursday. Most Chinese property bonds, meanwhile, ended the week virtually unchanged in price terms, according to traders.

If secondary demand for high-yield was lacklustre, there was plenty of interest in new issues, as seen in the USD13bn combined book on the four deals worth USD1.4bn from South-East Asia printed on Thursday.

Most of the bonds rallied in secondary, as well, with Alam Sutera 2020s leading the pack, closing almost USD2 stronger on Friday at 100.00/101.00. Star Energy's new 2020s also gained, wrapping at 100.50/100.75 from a par reoffer.

Filinvest's seven-year bullet underperformed in finishing below the par reoffer at 99.50/99.80, simply because the bond was priced very tight in the first place.

Bank Rakyat ended at 99.20/99.30, slightly above reoffer of 99.196.

In fact, apart from dealing on the new issues Friday, traders said there was hardly any liquidity all week, which helps explain the steadiness of high-yield bonds. The few trades crossing screens were buys, but these were not chunky enough to move the overall asset class.

The subdued activity was blamed partly on a wait-and-see pattern starting to show up. Most analysts and investors seem to believe that Cyprus is too small to cause a major disruption.

"Considering that Tencent reported almost USD5bn in its balance sheets this week, and Cyprus needs less than USD6bn, Tencent could go and simply buy Cyprus," joked one analyst.

However, callused Asian investors also know better than to bet all their chips on that. At the same time, no one seems to be ready to let go of any bonds they acquired.

Repo desks did saw very little interest in collateral selling, as well, suggesting there was very little shorting going on. "It is a bit surprising that, with all the volatility, people are still eager to buy paper even near the end of the quarter," said one repo trader in Singapore.

A similar pattern developed on the investment-grade side, where cash outperformed CDS - simply because investors were unwilling to sell.

However, the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx Index widened some 7bp-8bp after the roll, when it usually tightens near the move. Protection for Indonesia and the Philippines also ended the week some 2bp-3bp wider.

At the same time, the spread on the components of the JP Morgan Asia Credit Index widened less than 6bp. Philippines 2037s rallied about USD1 in price terms over the week.

Indonesia remained unchanged, simply because investors are holding off from buying the sovereign's bonds ahead of an expected USD2bn transaction next week. Meanwhile, the sovereign's five-year protection closed the week 3bp wider at 146bp.

The move in the JACI was partly related to the underperformance of Indian banks, which widened almost 10bp since the preceding week. State Bank of India's 2017s, for one, were ending the week around 227bp, when they were being bid inside 220bp one week before.

Their move, however, was partly offset by Chinese state-owned entities, such as CNOOC and CNPC, which saw its cash curve tighten 2bp over the week.

Apart from that, there were some individual moves, such as Li & Fung, which saw its bonds widen some 5bp after it announced weaker-than-expected results.

Again, most moves were related to headlines about the issuers or to looming supply. Investors in the region seem much more concerned about how much more will be issued this year, than about what may happen in Cyprus.

