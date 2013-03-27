SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - Risk sentiment turned for the
better today as regional stocks advanced and, in the process,
pulled up Asian credit spreads.
Encouraging data from the US yesterday gave appetite for
risks a boost. Equities in Hong Kong went up 0.7% and those in
Japan rallied 0.18%, while the Indonesian stock index hit a
record high of 4,923.7.
The feel-good environment spilled into regional credit
markets, and the iTraxx IG Asia Pacific Index tightened to
116bp/118bp from yesterday's mid-spread of 119bp. Five-year CDS
for the Philippines were quoted at 102bp/107bp, broadly
unchanged, despite news that Fitch had upgraded the sovereign to
an investment-grade rating of BBB- from BB+.
The news drove a rally in the long-dated Philippine bonds,
with the 2023s gaining almost USD1 to 115.35/115.50. The
shorter-dated bonds also stayed put with the 2021s broadly
unchanged at 110.50.
Some offshore accounts had been heard shorting the long-end
paper on the back of US Treasuries, but had to rush to cover
after the upgrade, as local accounts started bidding up prices.
On cash bonds, new issues continued to hold court.
High-yield Chinese credits remained the flavour of the day. New
bonds that Beijing Capital Land and Greentown China sold
yesterday were firmer.
Beijing Capital's perpetuals were quoted at 101/101.25, up
from the issue price of par, while Greentown's addition to its
existing 2018s moved higher to 102.75/103.00 after pricing at
102.5.
However, China State Construction did not benefit from that
demand. Its new 2018s were still below par at 245bp over US
Treasuries with a cash price of 99.55/99.65, wider from the
240bp spread at which they were sold.
Suzlon's bonds, with the backing of a SBLC from State Bank
of India, were still indicated 15bp-20bp wider from the 419bp at
which they priced. There were spotty trades made, but quotes
were "all over the place", said one syndicate banker, adding
that were still very weak.
Meanwhile, the new Tower Bersama 2018s have traded back in
with indications now at 100/100.50 from 100.50/100.75 quoted
yesterday.
Trade in the cash bond segment is expected to dwindle as the
long Easter weekend closes in. A trader said liquidity had
thinned a fair bit as no one wanted to take positions before the
holidays.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com