Monday, April 1, 2013 (IFR) - Singapore market participants
basically just went through the motions today, with Hong Kong,
Australia and the UK out for Easter Monday and liquidity
non-existent for the most part.
So there was no value buying seen in the IG iTraxx index,
which was beaten up last Thursday on fears of a bank run in
Cyprus and the possibility of Eurozone contagion. The index is
unchanged coming up to the close at 120bp/122bp.
Meanwhile the recently issued SBLC-backed due 2018s from India's
Suzlon also failed to attract value buying interest after their
20bp-odd widening on the break last week.
The paper is unchanged at Treasuries plus 430bp bid. Most
recently issued paper is unchanged or trading in a very narrow
range, although the market illiquidity is masking underlying
sentiment.
According to a regional syndicate desker, the underlying tone is
towards risk-on, at least from a credit perspective, although if
March payrolls come in strong on Friday, the rates outlook is
less than rosy.
Arguably there are issuance windows of opportunity tomorrow and
Wednesday when Hong Kong and London resume trading, although
lots of Hong Kong players are taking the week off with another
holiday on Thursday likely to mean the market will not resume
its normal pattern until April 8.
The syndicate desker said he expected China high-yield
property issuance to emerge next week, even in the face of the
weekend's property market cooling measures from the Chinese
authorities.
