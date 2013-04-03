SINGAPORE, April 3 (IFR) - Asian credit markets held steady
today with spreads tightening marginally and Korean bonds
recouping some of the sharp losses of the last two days.
Nervousness among investors has eased somewhat, although
headlines over the geo-political tension between the two Koreas
will continue to create volatility in the markets.
"We are seeing more bids in the market today," said a
Singapore-based trader. "The markets seem more poised today in
contrast to the panic seen earlier in the week.
Buyers are creeping in, and I see some retail support coming
in for value, but there are still some concerns and headlines
will drive the markets. Overall, the markets still feel a little
weak," he added.
The improved sentiments were reflected in the iTraxx IG
index, which was quoted at 119bp/121bp, almost back to the 118bp
levels of last week. The index was indicated as wide as 122bp
over the last two days. Korea's five-year CDS was indicated at
82bp/85bp.
The prevailing geopolitical tensions hit Korean bonds badly
yesterday with credits widening some 10bp-15bp. The broader
Korean sector came in about 2bp today.
KDB 2022s were around 130bp/125bp over US Treasuries, a
sharp rebound from the 138bp quote heard yesterday. Kexim was
about 5bp inside KDB's levels today. KEB 2018s pulled in a bit
to 128bp/123bp.
News of fresh supplies from the Korean sovereign made little
impact as the political concerns completely overshadowed these.
Those worries could well delay the issue, said one analyst.
After bouncing back yesterday, Suzlon's SBLC-backed bonds
were broadly unchanged, but a wide gap in the quote of
423bp/413bp suggested the liquidity was thin.
In the high-yield segment, Tower Bersama was holding up at
100.25/100.50 in the absence of the much-anticipated launch of
the Republic of Indonesia's long-dated bonds.
