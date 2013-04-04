SINGAPORE, April 4 (IFR) - Sovereign bonds in Asia had an unusually active session even though Hong Kong was closed for a local holiday. Traders in Singapore reported small clips of Philippines being traded as local investors bought, especially the long end, to match the rally in US Treasuries.

Indonesia also moved on screens, but saw less actual trading. US Treasuries rallied last night after the ADP private payroll report came in lower than expected, prompting a selloff in equity markets.

As the benchmark rallied, the most active bonds in the region followed today. Philippines 2037s ended some 35ct stronger in price terms and Indonesia 2042s gained about the same. Yet, on a spread basis, both sovereigns closed approximately 2bp wider. The lack of liquidity did stall the CDS market and the Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG Series 19 index ended the day unchanged quoted at 119bp/120bp. The only credit protection that saw some screen activity was South Korea, which saw its five-year CDS close 2bp wider.

The selloff was more serious on the cash side and some of the dollar-denominated South Korean corporate bonds widened some 5bp. According to one trader in Singapore, the 2017s of Korea National Oil Corp ended the day 5bp wider in spread terms. Bonds of South Korean lenders also widened some 2bp-3bp amid lingering fears of an escalation of the North Korean hostile rhetoric. Traders were reporting two-way flows on South Korean names, albeit suggesting that buyers were starting to step in at the current levels.

