HONG KONG, April 23 (IFR) - An optimistic opening this morning in the Asian credit market turned to gloom after Chinese PMI data for April pointed to a weak second quarter for the world's second-largest economy.

"The market opened on a firm tone, but weakened on negative headlines that followed," said a Singapore-based trader.

The weak market sentiment meant no new deals were announced in the primary market today, but the ones that were priced yesterday found decent support.

Union Bank 2018s were at Treasuries plus 297bp, 3bp inside the reoffer spread, while Daegu Bank 2018s were just a basis point wide to reoffer at T+156bp mid-market.

Traders said Korean credits were 3bp-5bp wider after better buying in the past few sessions. Kexim 21s were wider at T+115bp. South Korea's 5-year CDS widened to 74bp/72bp and China widened to 72bp/75bp.

The Sinopec 18s, 23s and 43s were all wider at T+123, R+157 and T+144 after pricing at T+120bp, T+150bp and N42+140bp, respectively, last week. Traders said expectations of more supply from China were also causing some weakness among Chinese credits.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG Series 19 index, however, was at 112bp/114bp, or flat to yesterday's close.

Traders said the market was still holding up due to flush liquidity conditions, despite the weak growth outlook. They also said that the weak market was more street driven rather than selling by real money accounts.

