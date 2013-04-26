SINGAPORE, April 26 (IFR) - Private banking was back in the
market this week with a vengeance. As traders put away their
spreadsheets for the week, it became evident that, among the new
issues, the best performers were the bonds that enjoy as strong
following from retail investors and private banking accounts.
Bonds such as Daegu Bank's 2018s, which were issued at 155bp
over Treasuries on Monday, were quoted at 157bp today. Korea
Resources' five-year printed yesterday at 150bp and were quoted
at 153bp at the close today, even though investors said that the
bonds came with some 10bp of new issue premium and, hence, were
cheap.
One trader explained that these bonds, however, are targeted
only by institutional investors, and those accounts have been
inactive in secondary throughout the week.
Meanwhile, bonds that looked interesting for retail accounts
were doing well. The new 10-year bonds of BOC Aviation were last
quoted at 263bp over, having priced on Wednesday at 270bp over.
The new five-year bonds of CITIC Securities were also some 4bp
tighter than the reoffer spread of 185bp.
High-yield bonds were flying off the shelf. Xinyuan's new
2018s were bid at 101.50, having priced par to yield 13.25%.
Parkson Retail's new five-year bonds were also higher, bid at
100.10 after pricing at par yesterday.
"It was all retail, some guys trying to buy in size, too,"
said a trader in Singapore.
With retail buying, the overall investment-grade market was
not performing so well. While Chinese property names rallied
some USD2-USD4 over the week, the Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG Series
19 index closed the week at 110bp/112bp, only some 2bp tighter
in the week.
The underperformance of IG was not only in relation to
high-yield, but also in relation to other regions. The main CDS
index in the US and Europe rallied some 5bp over the past week
or so. One portfolio manager said that this was simply because
high-yield had more catching up to do.
A trader, however, justified this as a reluctance by
institutional investors to buy investment-grade bonds given
there is a heavy pipeline of deals coming up. Both agreed,
though, that either the West will consolidate, or Asia will
catch up with the West at some point.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com