SINGAPORE, May 15 (IFR) - Asian markets are ending firmer today with regional credits regaining most of the losses from yesterday's sell-off.

"The markets are stable today," said one Singapore-based trader. "We are seeing more buying coming back and not seeing any more of the sell-off seen yesterday."

Bids are coming from real-money accounts as well, indicating that market confidence has returned, despite the supply deluge. "The market is digesting well the big pipeline of new deals," said one regional credit analyst.

"The markets here are comparatively small but it is amazing how much is coming through in the region. There is a lot of high-quality paper out here and people want to buy this sort of debt."

Global risk appetite in the US sessions last night turned around on encouraging economic data, driving the S&P to another record high, rising 1.01% with the Dow up 0.82% to a record of 15,215.25. The risk-on mode spilled into Asian markets as well, with regional stocks ending higher. The Nikkei closed 2.29% up, while the Hang Seng Index is up 0.4%.

The positive sentiments rubbed off on Asian credits, with the cash bonds about a quarter point higher and the iTraxx Asia IG index tightening to 102/104bp.

As usual, the attention was focused on the new deals. Despite its deeply subordinated structured, Citic Pacific 8.625% perpetuals rallied strongly today, with quotes varying from 101.25 to 101.40/101.65, after pricing at par yesterday, reflecting the return of a chase for yield.

Pertamina's 2023s recouped all of its losses yesterday, and gained to 100.125/100.375, but the 30-year bonds continued to weigh on the market, floundering at 98.75/99.00, broadly unchanged from yesterday and below the par reoffer price.

Bright Food's 2018s finally found secure footing with the bonds indicated at 230bp/225bp against the 230bp pricing level, but IFC Development's 2018s stayed in the red at 178bp/171bp, slightly better than yesterday's levels but still above 170bp where the bonds priced.

Golden Eagle 2023s were at Treasuries plus 277/275bp, slightly wide to 275bp, where it priced.

