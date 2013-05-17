SINGAPORE, May 17 (IFR) - Sovereign bonds in the region ended higher as the few traders working marked up their spreadsheets to reflect gains in US Treasuries overnight.

The long end of both the Philippines and Indonesia closed 50ct-75ct higher in price terms. The Philippines 2037s finished the day quoted at 119.50/119.75, about 50ct higher in the day, while the Indonesia 2043s finished the session quoted at 100.15, about 25ct higher.

Aside from that, there was little to report. One trader in Singapore said he had done a single transaction, and that was more than what other desks reported. A trader in Manila said that he did not see any flows since most brokers are in Hong Kong and are, therefore closed. Today was a holiday in the SAR.

The scrappy inquiries, however, showed a better buying tone as investors seemed to get bullish on investment-grade again amid a Treasury rally that has seen the yield on the 10-year retreat 9bp in two days.

