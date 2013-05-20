SINGAPORE, May 20 (IFR) - Credit markets in Asia had a relatively quiet day in the context of a generally constructive tone, on the back of better-than-expected US consumer sentiment data and, as we come up to the close, stronger openings in European markets.

The Itraxx IG index is 1bp tighter versus Friday's close, at 101bp bid. A Singapore-based trader saw that level as looking attractive versus the European crossover index, which is opening up at 88bp, noting that last year Asia had traded through the European index.

"Asia might appear tight at these levels, but there are still players willing to wring the last drop out of it and anything with a bit of yield, against a backdrop of stable US Treasuries, I would expect further issuance to cross the line without too many problems," said the trader.

Flows into emerging market dedicated fixed income funds hit USD820m in the week to last Wednesday and, although the recent Treasury market sell-off took some of the froth off the inflow, the pace is expected to remain solid and provide a positive technical backdrop for new issuance and the seasoned curve.

In an illustration of the stable credit spread backdrop, the Republic of the Philippines offshore curve approached all-time tights today, with the sovereign's due 2037s printing Treasuries plus 62bp on a 118 cash price.

Interestingly, the Republic of Indonesia's curve still offers decent relative value to its regional peer, with the sovereign's 2043s last at Treasuries plus 152bp and presenting a clear switching opportunity to holders of Philippine debt.

The perp segment remains a headline grabber in Asia, with Citic Pacific looking to tap its recently issued perp and the planned tap one of the quickest from original issuance seen in the region, coming just three working days after last Wednesday's pricing. The tap announcement pushed the Citic perp down USD1.5 to 101.00 bid.

