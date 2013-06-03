SINGAPORE, June 3 (IFR) - A regional credit analyst described as a "bloodbath" today's price action in Asia's credit markets. Spreads widened 5bp-10bp and the iTraxx IG Index added 7bp towards the close for a 120bp mid, having printed as wide as 121bp/124bp this morning.

This comes after an equally unnerving session last Friday, when liquid investment-grade paper pushed out as much as 15bp.

The damage on the IG cash curve was not as severe, although spreads pushed out between 5bp and 10bp. As a measure of the decline in sentiment, the Power Grid 2023 bond, a decent proxy for China sovereign risk, widened 7bp to Treasuries plus 147bp bid.

The Golden Eagle 2023s added to their 30bp widening on Friday, pushing out another 10bp to Treasuries plus 345bp bid, demonstrating that duration is likely to suffer if the wheels fall off the market.

Fears of QE tapering off are driving sentiment and everything points to a grand resolution of sorts when US May non-farm payroll data comes out. A strong number could prompt many players, who are holding out in the hope that the price action is overdone, to throw in the towel and start selling en masse.

The credit analyst observed that, although spreads were wider, not much real selling had been seen through his trading desk, and that prices were marked down by traders for fear of getting hit with paper.

High-yield was expected to fare better in the face of rising Treasury yields, but that has not been borne out, with the sector off today between one and two cash points.

