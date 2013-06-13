HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened further on Thursday as market sentiment remained depressed with the equities sell-off globally.

Asia IG iTraxx index widened to 150bp/155bp from 141bp/143bp yesterday. Traders said credits were weak across the spectrum and liquidity was very low.

"Cash side everything is wide 20bp-25bp; it's really ugly," said a Singapore-based trader.

Another trader said that real money investors were still looking to sell bonds opportunistically.

"We again saw sellers of 10 year paper across China/HK, Japan and South-east Asia and, consequently, liquidity on the bid side remains thin," said another trader.

"In high yield, we continue to see retail nibbling across 5-year Chinese issues, whilst Indonesian names remained well offered after underperformance overnight."

CIFI Holdings' 2018s were traded around 104.25/105.25.

In a surprise move yesterday, Fitch Ratings returned India's sovereign outlook back to "stable" from "negative" a year after its initial downgrade, but Indian credits hardly reacted to the news.

"The credit-specific story doesn't matter at this moment. It's more about the global headlines, so you will see a lot of EM assets crashing. I don't think one single story will change the trend," said the Singapore-based trader.

Meanwhile, traders said they would closely watch the outcome of the Fed meeting on June 18-19 for clues on whether it will start rolling back it stimulus programme.

