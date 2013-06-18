HONG KONG, June 18 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads started the
day on a positive note, but gave up gains in the afternoon amid
market uncertainty over the roadmap the fed may unveil for
reversing the US quantitative-easing programme.
The Asia iTraxx IG index widened to 135bp after moving
slightly tighter than yesterday's closing of 131bp/133bp in
early trade.
"There was some buying this morning from PBs [private banks]
and some real money as the 10-year US Treasury yield was stable
around 2.17%," said a Singapore-based trader.
However, uncertainty ahead of the Fed meeting which ends
tomorrow kept the market on edge and flows muted.
CDS spreads widened with China at 90bp and Korea at 79 and
emerging-market sovereign cash bonds were also down about 0.75
points.
Traders said the spread tightening was seen this morning
mostly in Chinese and Hong Kong credits, such as Hutchison
Whampoa 2022, State Grid Corp of China 2023, Sinopec 023s, but
they later returned to yesterday's closing levels.
There was some buying seen in Hainan Airlines 2020s and
Yuexiu 2018s from PBs.
"We saw real money selling and the aggressive bids from the
street of the last couple of days had disappeared," according to
a trader note.
neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com