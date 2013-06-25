HONG KONG, June 25 (IFR) - Asia's emerging market sovereigns staged a mild technicals-led recovery, but sentiment in the high-yield market remained gloomy as selling in equities gave little reason to cheer.

The Asia iTraxx IG was set to end the day at 168bp/171bp, some 3bp tight to yesterday's close of 171bp/175bp as short-covering helped EM sovereign credits recover some of their recent losses.

Philippines 37s recovered to 101/101.5 after falling below 100 yesterday to about 98 before it retraced. Indonesian bonds also recovered a point on the day.

Sovereign CDS names were up 4bp-7bp with Indonesia and Philippines both 10bp tighter on the day.

There were also more sellers of Korea CDS. Korea 5-year was quoted at 114bp/124bp versus China 5-year at 140bp/150bp.

High-yield credit, on the other hand, continued to be battered.

"This morning, at the open, real-money accounts are selling HY in a wave of risk reduction, with the only buy interest comprising retail nibbles," a trader said.

Bonds that are believed to be predominantly held by Chinese banks were down sharply in reaction to the liquidity problems in the Chinese inter-bank market.

Traders said Huaneng was 20bp-30bp wider from the issue T+240bp. Beijing Enterprices Water 18s have gone down from 103 last week to 98.00/100.00.

The recent volatility is taking a toll on the primary market as well. "It's just impossible, there is a 99% chance that nothing is going to print in Asia anytime soon," said a Singapore-based trader.

"We are still trapped in a technically weak environment. The market is stuck in a one-way direction, which is better sellers and nobody is going to buy at these levels."

