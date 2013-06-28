SINGAPORE, June 28 (IFR) - A number of factors combined to
add momentum to a recovery of the Asian bond market. Bonds
gained as investors were forced to buy to cover shorts, while
others presented better bids to help mark-up their holdings
ahead of the end of the first half, a practice better known as
window-dressing.
"People want to show their numbers a bit higher," said one
trader in Singapore. However, he and another trader also said
that real-money accounts were starting to buy as they took a
more bullish view on the market.
"Some people are thinking this may be the bottom," said one
trader. Another one added that some accounts were taking a
position on the direction of Treasury yields, banking that the
recent comments from Federal Reserve officials would help the US
benchmark recover.
That positioning was apparent investors sought after
high-beta investment-grade sovereigns, such as Philippines and
Indonesia. Both tend to react more strongly to Treasury moves,
and therefore, are among the best-suited to ride a drop in
yields.
The 2021s and 2037s of the Philippines outperformed, ending
the day about USD3 higher in price. Part of that, according to
one trader, was due to short-covering, since many investors had
elected the sovereign - which has been trading much tighter than
peers with the same rating - as their vehicle of choice for
bearish bets.
Still, Indonesia's 2023s and 2043s also ended up some USD2
higher in price terms. One trader said he even saw some demand
for high-yield sovereigns, such as Sri Lanka, which ended the
day some 25ct stronger.
Investors seemed, therefore, to shrug the latest report by
fund tracking research firm EPFR, which showed one of the worse
outflows from EM bond funds since EPFR started to follow the
asset-class.
Redemptions from EM dedicated funds picked up pace with
USD5.578bn outflows in the week ended June 26, twice the
USD2.6bn registered last week, EPFR said today.
According to Morgan Stanley research, that outflow was the
biggest ever recorded by EPFR from EM-dedicated funds. The
outflow also represents a third of the net inflows into
EM-dedicated funds year to date.
Outflows were split evenly between local hard currency and
debt funds. Hard currency funds saw an outflow of USD2.595bn and
local currency experienced an outflow of USD2.425bn.
"Fortunately, the recovery seen in global risk-markets over
the past couple of days bodes well for a likely reversal of the
recent negative trend," ING said in a research note.
The news did not go completely unnoticed, though. The Asia
iTraxx IG index ended the session some 2bp wider, in a sign that
even as investors started to buy bonds again, they are still
hedging their bets.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com