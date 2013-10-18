SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (IFR) - The strong rally of the past few
days lost a bit of steam today as private-banking accounts
started to take profits on some of the bonds that have gained
substantially this week.
The selling, however, was not strong enough to outweigh the
buying from real money accounts, which continue to add risk.
"This market is telling me that real money was way
underinvested and they are now being forced to deploy cash as
quick as they can," said a trader in Singapore. "Otherwise, why
would they be chasing bonds when the fund flows came in worse
than last week?"
Indeed, emerging-market dedicated bond funds saw net
outflows of USD536m in the week ended October 16, according to
research firm EPFR. That compares to outflows of USD229m the
week before.
Most of the redemptions were in local currency funds,
though, which lost USD383m, with hard currency funds giving up
USD110m.
Short-term Indian paper was among the most sold. That
spilled over to Canara Bank's 2018s, issued just last week. The
bond which ended yesterday at 355bp, or 30bp inside the reoffer
spread, was last quoted at a mid-market level of 357bp today.
Most recent new issues were ending unchanged to 2bp wider.
More liquid bonds, such as Sinopec's recent 3-tranche deal, were
unchanged to 2bp wider as well. The same applied to the Asia
ex-Japan iTraxx IG index, which closed the Asian session quoted
at 131bp/133bp, or 1bp wide to yesterday's finish.
The sole outperformer was Korea Exchange Bank's new 10-year
Basel II Tier 2 subordinated bond, which priced to yield 205bp
over Treasuries and was last quoted at 180bp over.
While some accounts took profits on higher quality names,
there also was some yield chasing as well. High-yield sovereigns
such as Mongolia and Sri Lanka gained about USD1 in the day with
the 2018s of the former ending the session at 94.00/95.00 and
the latter's 2022s finishing at 96.00/97.00.
