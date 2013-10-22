HONG KONG, Oct 22 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened
further, although there were pockets of profit taking as
investors turned their focus onto the streaming supply in the
primary market with four issuers competing for attention.
The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index was set to end the day at
133bp/135bp, a tad wider than yesterday's closing of
130bp/132bp.
"Spreads are still grinding tighter, but bonds are starting
to come out because valuations are stretched. As supply is
coming, it looks like accounts are trimming a little bit off at
this time to taking profit," said a Singapore-based trader.
China and Hong Kong investment-grade bonds were 2bp-3bp
tighter across the board. There was buying seen in 10-year bonds
of China Railway and Sinopec.
There was some retail selling in the perps of Sinochem and
CKI, while Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) was marketing
a new perp.
There was also demand seen for Thai credits, which saw
Bangkok Bank's bonds tighten 2bp-3bp.
SK Broadband's bonds rallied to T+161/158 after printing at
T+170bp yesterday, but some profit-taking took it back to around
T+165bp.
Among high-yield names, Chinese property credits lost
0.25points as some accounts trimmed holdings ahead of delayed
release of the US September payroll data, scheduled for today.
In the primary market, Haitong Securities is marketing a
5-year SBLC-backed bond, which will be of a final deal size of
around USD1bn, Sri Lanka's DFCC is also in the market for a
5-year deal with an approximately USD250m size.
