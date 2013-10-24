SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (IFR) - Asian bond markets were a touch weaker than yesterday as players looked to consolidate their positions on the back of a lower-than-expected US non-farm payrolls figure.

The payroll news was slightly offset by an improved HSBC China PMI of 50.9, as investors began to fret about potential higher China rates.

The Asia IG index traded at about 133bp, with quotes seen at 133bp-135bp, about 1-2bp wider from yesterday.

Trading in the bond markets was fairly thin as investors focused on covering short positions. There was some profit-taking seen as well.

Despite the soft tone, South Korean credits were fairly stable, widening only about 1bp-2bp.

"Dealers are quite light on Korean assets and they are looking to buy more," said one Singapore trader. The strong interest lured Nonghyup Bank out this morning with a US dollar 5-year Reg S deal at a guidance of 170bp over Treasuries.

The trader does not see much more supply in the near future, and reckoned a couple more new deals from Korea and, as well as a couple more from China, remained in the pipeline.

"Investors are going to be more selective and people are not going to put their money into random names," said the trader.

The expected shortage may have been the reason China Overseas Land and Investment's USD1.5bn 3-tranche offering received more than USD13bn in orders.

Interest remained strong in the longer-dated tranches in the secondary markets.

The shorter-dated 5-year piece traded flat at 221bp/219bp to the reoffer spread of 220bp over Treasuries, while the 10-year tranche was tighter at 282bp, versus reoffer of 295bp, and the 30-year was at 275bp/272bp against reoffer of 280bp.

The strong performance of the offering pulled bonds from other China issuers higher with cash prices moving up about 2 points on the week, especially in the 10-year curve.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com