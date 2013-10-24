SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (IFR) - Asian bond markets were a touch
weaker than yesterday as players looked to consolidate their
positions on the back of a lower-than-expected US non-farm
payrolls figure.
The payroll news was slightly offset by an improved HSBC
China PMI of 50.9, as investors began to fret about potential
higher China rates.
The Asia IG index traded at about 133bp, with quotes seen at
133bp-135bp, about 1-2bp wider from yesterday.
Trading in the bond markets was fairly thin as investors
focused on covering short positions. There was some
profit-taking seen as well.
Despite the soft tone, South Korean credits were fairly
stable, widening only about 1bp-2bp.
"Dealers are quite light on Korean assets and they are
looking to buy more," said one Singapore trader. The strong
interest lured Nonghyup Bank out this morning with a US dollar
5-year Reg S deal at a guidance of 170bp over Treasuries.
The trader does not see much more supply in the near future,
and reckoned a couple more new deals from Korea and, as well as
a couple more from China, remained in the pipeline.
"Investors are going to be more selective and people are not
going to put their money into random names," said the trader.
The expected shortage may have been the reason China
Overseas Land and Investment's USD1.5bn 3-tranche offering
received more than USD13bn in orders.
Interest remained strong in the longer-dated tranches in the
secondary markets.
The shorter-dated 5-year piece traded flat at 221bp/219bp to
the reoffer spread of 220bp over Treasuries, while the 10-year
tranche was tighter at 282bp, versus reoffer of 295bp, and the
30-year was at 275bp/272bp against reoffer of 280bp.
The strong performance of the offering pulled bonds from
other China issuers higher with cash prices moving up about 2
points on the week, especially in the 10-year curve.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com