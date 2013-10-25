SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (IFR) - Real-money accounts curbed the
downside in the Asian credit market as they continued to put
cash to work betting on a strong market into year-end.
"It seemed like some dealers were trying to push IG wider
but they were not really able to," said one trader in Singapore.
As a result, some of the short positions had to be covered and
that added strength to the market.
Yet, most of the week was marked by profit-taking as funds
tried to make up for earlier losses. "Most guys are still flat
to negative in terms of returns, so if there is an opportunity
to book profits they should be doing it," said a credit analyst
in Hong Kong.
That was reflected on the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index,
which ended the quoted at 130bp/135bp, some 5bp wider in the
week and 1bp wider in the day. Some credits also widened, but in
general the high-quality names held up well.
At the same time, real-money accounts still seem to have
cash to deploy. So, even if they take profit in their
better-performing trades, they are reinvesting.
"All the buying has been from real money, especially
European accounts," said one trader.
Korea was one of the most resilient. Nonghyup Bank's new
USD300m 2018s, which priced yesterday at 170bp over Treasuries,
traded as tight as 145bp before closing the day quoted at 152bp.
The bonds by Haitong Securities, which feature a standby
letter of credit from the Bank of China, ended the day at 276bp,
1bp wider on the day and still wide to the reoffer spread of
275bp.
There was little trading on China Overseas Land's 3-tranche
deal but the 5-year managed to hold on to earlier gains and
closed the session quoted at 223bp/220bp, having priced at
225bp. The 10-year remained at 284bp/280bp, much tighter than
the reoffer spread of 295bp.
Most of the trading on the high-yield side happened on the
new jumbo USD1bn 5-year 8.75% bond printed by Evergrande
yesterday.
While the bonds dropped a little on the break, retail
investors came in buying to help it recover to about 100.15,
slightly above the par reoffer.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com