SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (IFR) - Real-money accounts curbed the downside in the Asian credit market as they continued to put cash to work betting on a strong market into year-end.

"It seemed like some dealers were trying to push IG wider but they were not really able to," said one trader in Singapore. As a result, some of the short positions had to be covered and that added strength to the market.

Yet, most of the week was marked by profit-taking as funds tried to make up for earlier losses. "Most guys are still flat to negative in terms of returns, so if there is an opportunity to book profits they should be doing it," said a credit analyst in Hong Kong.

That was reflected on the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index, which ended the quoted at 130bp/135bp, some 5bp wider in the week and 1bp wider in the day. Some credits also widened, but in general the high-quality names held up well.

At the same time, real-money accounts still seem to have cash to deploy. So, even if they take profit in their better-performing trades, they are reinvesting.

"All the buying has been from real money, especially European accounts," said one trader.

Korea was one of the most resilient. Nonghyup Bank's new USD300m 2018s, which priced yesterday at 170bp over Treasuries, traded as tight as 145bp before closing the day quoted at 152bp.

The bonds by Haitong Securities, which feature a standby letter of credit from the Bank of China, ended the day at 276bp, 1bp wider on the day and still wide to the reoffer spread of 275bp.

There was little trading on China Overseas Land's 3-tranche deal but the 5-year managed to hold on to earlier gains and closed the session quoted at 223bp/220bp, having priced at 225bp. The 10-year remained at 284bp/280bp, much tighter than the reoffer spread of 295bp.

Most of the trading on the high-yield side happened on the new jumbo USD1bn 5-year 8.75% bond printed by Evergrande yesterday.

While the bonds dropped a little on the break, retail investors came in buying to help it recover to about 100.15, slightly above the par reoffer.

