SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (IFR) - Asian markets were subdued ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

Equities in the region were treading water, but credits fared slightly better, trading flat to yesterday's levels.

Shares in Australia, China and Japan ended today's session all down, although the Hang Seng Index closed up a touch higher.

"The shares are all over the place today and there is no clear reason for that," said one credit analyst. "The focus appears to be on China's repo market after rates spiked recently. Still, I don't know why there is a fuss over that since the rates have been spiking and falling during the period."

China's central bank reassured investors today when it resumed open market operations for the first time since October 15. That eased worries that the government was about to tighten monetary policy.

The Asia IG index was quoted at 132bp/134bp, broadly unchanged from yesterday.

High-yield bonds fared well, indicating that appetite remained healthy for better yielding paper.

Evergrande benefited, with its recently priced bonds continuing to climb to a cash price of 101 today, up from its reoffer price at par. Chalco's perpetual was holding up, still indicating at par after it priced at 100 for a yield of 6.625%.

Modern Land China, which priced last night at 99.561, was performing decently today with quotes heard at 99.50/100.5.

Among the newer issues, ICBC's Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes stayed in the red. Investors are expecting a wider spread from Citic's upcoming Basel III-compliant Tier 2 issue, and, with that, the bid for ICBC sub bonds fell away.

The bonds were quoted with a yield of Treasuries plus 345bp/335bp after widening as much as 350bp earlier on. The bond was priced to yield 315bp over Treasuries.

In the high-grade sector, China corporate bonds performed well, but softened a little after the Chinese money markets started to rally.

COLI 2023s remained well supported at a spread of 282bp/279bp versus a reoffer spread of 295bp. The 2018s were back to the reoffer spread of 220bp with quotes at 221bp/218bp.

