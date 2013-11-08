HONG KONG, Nov 8 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads held steady on
Friday as traders waited for the US jobs data for clues on when
the US Federal Reserve's would begin to taper its bond-buying
programme.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was at 136bp, in line with
yesterday's level.
"There is hardly anything going on today, everyone is
waiting for the jobs data," said a Singapore-based trader.
A strong jobs number could lead the Fed to begin tapering
sooner than expected.
Haitong Securities' bonds were 1bp tighter on the day at
Treasuries plus 260bp. There was some pressure on Chinese
state-owned credits in the secondary market today and cash bonds
were 1bp-2bp wider after Wanda Properties postponed its offering
of a 5-year Reg S bonds after announcing an initial price talk
of Treasuries plus 325bp yesterday morning.
However, traders said Metropolis Propertindo's decision to
postpone its 5-year offering had little impact on Indonesian
credits.
Korean and Thai bank spreads were unchanged on the day on
healthy 2-way flows, traders said.
Indian paper, however, traded 5bp-10bp weaker on the day in
anticipation of fresh supply in the primary market. Still,
private banks showed some demand for Bharti's 2023 bonds.
High-yield bonds were 0.25 to 0.5pt weaker on the day, but
Bumi's bonds attracted interest and were up a point after it
announced plans to split with the Bakrie family.
Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com