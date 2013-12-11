SINGAPORE, December 11 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian credit markets held steady, despite falls in the equity markets across the region. The iTraxx IG Asia Pacific index was quoted at 127bp/129bp, some 4bp-5bp tighter from yesterday.

Much of the tightening was related to sovereigns, in particular Indonesia and Thailand. Indonesian CDS were quoted at 204bp/213bp, 7bp in from yesterday.

Thailand's CDS tightened further today at 4bp to 119bp/129bp, way off levels of 128bp/138bp recorded on December 5.

In cash bonds, consolidation is setting in as investors take profit from the two-day rally seen earlier this week.

"Liquidity is starting to thin, but sentiment is still buoyant," said one trader.

"There is still buying of Chinese bonds, especially the SBLC-backed paper, which were well bid in the last two days but, today, we are seeing that when the bonds hit a certain level of gains, they are pulled in by profit taking. So, the bonds are not rallying as hard as they did earlier."

China Orient 2018s, for example, were slightly wider at 300bp/290bp over US Treasuries from yesterday's 295bp, while Baosteel's 2018s were quoted at 225bp/223bp, out from yesterday's 220bp. China Merchant 2018s were indicated at 242bp/237bp, still tighter than its reoffer spread of 260bp.

The trend was also true for other bonds that had performed strongly in the past few days. Pacnet's 2018s rallied to 103/103.25 since being priced on December 6. They have slipped today to 102.75/103.50, which is still a good performance from a reoffer price at par.

ICICI Bank bonds outperformed today with the 2019s, rallying to 323bp/308bp from 325bp/320bp quoted yesterday.

However, with a lack of major primary issues in the months of November and December, the secondary cash bonds markets are likely to benefit from a bid tone. This has the support of more solid macro data emerging from China, keeping investors at ease about growth prospects in one of the world's largest markets.

Bankers also noted there should be less volatility in the markets, despite tapering worries, as the markets now perceive that the US Federal Reserve will keep its rates low.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com