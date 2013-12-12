SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (IFR) - Real money accounts were trying to
replace the longer-dated bonds in their portfolios for shorter
tenors today.
A group of investors was selling 10-year paper from most of
the high-grade names across the region and snapping up 5-year
bonds, according to Singapore traders.
As a result, most of the liquid investment-grade bonds in
the 10-year bracket were ending the day about 2bp-3bp wider.
Meanwhile, 5-year paper was unchanged to 1bp tighter. Selling
pressure across the board capped the gains for shorter duration
bonds.
"There was some de-risking today as accounts started to get
worried about rates," said a trader in Singapore.
While flows were not very significant, traders said there
was more activity than earlier in the week as real money made
the switch from longer tenors into shorter ones.
There was some pressure on credit default swaps as well, and
the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index widened as much as 3bp in
early trading. The index, however, recovered some ground to
close at 128bp/130bp, about 1bp wider in the day.
The movement follows the strategy one asset manager said he
is adopting amid uncertainty about when the Fed will start
tapering its asset purchase program.
"We are betting more on carry and betting on spread
products," he said.
Another asset-manager recently said he might increase his
allocation to CDS in a bid to mitigate any potential cash losses
from a spike in Treasury yields. If others join in, this move
should add pressure to the iTraxx CDS index.
However, as many asset managers must follow a long-only
strategy, some are moving down the credit curve to reduce the
overall duration of their portfolio, also by increasing the
average yield.
That movement, however, was not as clear in today's trading,
as there was little to write home about in the high-yield space,
with most credits ending little changed.
