US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors parse bank earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (IFR) - Christmas appeared to arrive early to most trading desks, and not because Santa was distributing presents.
Traders in Singapore said that they spent the whole day without seeing a single trade. There was still the occasional enquiry, but no actual trades materialized.
There was a little bit of profit-taking in Chinese CDS as investors began to worry about what will happen with the giant next year. That spilled over to the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index, which ended the day 1bp wider, quoted at 127bp-129bp.
The movement was mostly screen-jockeying with traders saying there was really nothing to write home about.
"I haven't seen a single trade, it is really the holiday season," said one trader in Singapore.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Apr 13 Below is a summary of Thursday’s Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday’s So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,600.0 93,993.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t