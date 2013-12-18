SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (IFR) - Asia has entered into full holiday
mode and traders were busier checking-in for their Friday
flights than they were either watching screens or chasing
clients. "It is dead quiet, I am just waiting to get out of here
on Friday," said one trader in Singapore.
There was some scant activity, mostly on interdealer broker
screens, but nothing of note. "There are some offer requests
from the few clients still around, which suggests a stronger
tone to the market, but no trades come out of it," said the
trader.
He added that South Korean credits were the only ones seeing
more requests for bids, but that even there nothing actually
changed hands.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was also unchanged at
127bp, in spite of the upcoming roll on Friday.
While the looming recycling of the index would usually see
additional sellers of the index and tighter prints, "most of
that already happened last week", said the trader.
Most syndicate bankers had already taken off for the
year-end holidays, as well, as they catch their breath ahead of
what is expected to be a very busy January.
