HONG KONG, Feb 6 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were in a tightening mode on Thursday as an overall improvement in risk sentiment, as well as smaller-than-usual volume in the primary market prompted real-money investors to pick up bonds in the secondary.

The iTraxx Asia IG Index tightened 2bp to 147bp/149bp from yesterday's close.

"EM [emerging market] is no longer witnessing a freefall, hence people are looking to pick up banks and cheaper corporate papers that were lagging," said a Singapore-based trader.

Asia's primary dollar bond market reopened yesterday after Korea Midland Power priced a 5-year issue at 135bp over US Treasuries. Those bonds rallied to 125bp over Treasuries in the secondary market today. Following its lead, Korea Gas is marketing its 10-year bonds at 145bp over US Treasuries.

Korean credits continued their outperformances with plenty of interest in the Kexim and KDB 2024s, which traded up to 107bp over Treasuries.

Elsewhere, Indian and Chinese SOE bonds were around 5bp tighter.

Some bottom-fishing activity was seen in the new Wanda Properties 2024 bonds, which were last seen at 470bp over Treasuries.

CDS spreads also edged tighter. Korean and Chinese 5-year CDS spreads were 1bp tighter, while Philippines and Indonesia were 2bp tighter on the day.

Traders said they expected prices to remain stable from here on, but spreads were still not at levels that many other issuers would find favourable to head for the market.

