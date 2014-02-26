HONG KONG, Feb 26 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads largely were
steady on Wednesday with slight profit taking seen in some
credits as equity markets struggled to hold on to gains.
Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was last quoted at around
135bp, steady to yesterday's close. ICBC International's 3-year
bonds, which priced yesterday to yield about 200bp over 2-year
US Treasuries, tightened to around 194bp/195bp in early trading.
Those bonds gave up their gains in the afternoon and traded
wider to a spread of 202bp.
Traders said the rest of the investment grade space was
quiet as the market eyed fresh supply.
"It looks like a challenging market, but we are not
expecting issuance to stop," said a Hong Kong-based trader.
Traders were anticipating new bonds to be sold by Chinese
and Korean investment grade credits. Indian bonds, meanwhile,
mostly were stable, but some profit taking was seen in Bharti
2023s, they said.
Wanda Properties 2024s were a couple of basis points
tighter, trading around 455bp over US Treasuries. High yield
bonds traded 0.25points lower on the day.
Traders said Bank of China's new Dim Sum issue saw demand
and was quoted about 20cents above reoffer in secondary trading.
IFC (Aaa/AAA/AAA), a member of the World Bank Group, has
hired HSBC, ICBC and JP Morgan for a CNH1bn (USD165m) bond to be
launched next month.
Shinhan Bank has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP
Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Standard
Chartered to help arrange an offering of 144A/Reg S bonds.
Chinese developer Times Property is visiting investors in
Asia this week to update them on their most recent numbers,
according to investors.
The company, however, has hired Haitong, HSBC and UBS to
gather fixed income investors as well as it looks at the
possibility of issuing dollar-denominated bonds, according to
portfolio managers.
