SINGAPORE, March 4 (IFR) - Russian news agency reports that President Vladimir Putin had ordered troops on exercises near the border of Ukraine to return to base prompted a return of risk appetite to Asian credit markets.

The reports were broadcast right after lunch, causing bond prices to start being marked higher almost immediately, while CDS and credit spreads tightened.

As the region's desks started to hand over trading to London, the Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx index was being quoted at 132bp, 4bp tighter than at the open.

High-beta bonds, which had been marked down lower yesterday amid fears that Russian threats of intervention in Ukraine would be fully carried out, led the gains on the cash side. Indonesia's long end was some 35 cents higher in price terms, with the 2044s being quoted at 108.25/108.50.

In spite of the gains, volumes were slim.

"There wasn't a lot of selling on the way down and there wasn't much buying on the way up, either," said one trader in Singapore.

He noted, though, that there was more buying interest in the rally than there were attempts to sell during the volatility of the past couple of sessions.

One trader predicted that, if the Ukrainian crisis really subsided, the new-issue activity would pick up again. New dollar deals from Asia ex-Japan have ground to a halt amid the volatility with many companies now in the blackout period that precedes earnings reports.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com