SINGAPORE, March 17 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened
slightly Monday amid limited investor reaction to news of the
expected overwhelming vote in Crimea in favour of becoming part
of Russia.
"Basically, investors have taken the news as a step towards
a resolution," said a Hong Kong-based trader.
The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index was quoted 1bp tighter
from Friday's close at 129bp/134bp.
Also, the widening of the renminbi trading band did not have
an immediate impact on China-related bonds. Many of the bonds
were flat today on thin trading.
China announced at the weekend that the renminbi trading
band would be widened to 2% on either side of the parity rate
from 1% previously, marking an important step towards the
currency's internationalisation.
The Shanghai Composite rose almost 1% on the news.
Among sovereign names, Indonesia's 2044s was the most
active, rising half a point on Friday's level to 107.75. This
came after news on Friday that Indonesia's main opposition PDI-P
party had named Jakarta governor Joko Widodo as its presidential
candidate for the 2014 election.
Also the announcement that state-owned Pertamina would not
issue bonds until June cleared the supply overhang from the
Indonesian sovereign market, according to a Singapore-based
trader.