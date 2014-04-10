HONG KONG, April 10 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened today, but Republic of Indonesia bonds underperformed on political uncertainties in the country.

The Itraxx IG Index was last seen today at 118bp/120bp, tighter than yesterday's closing of 121bp/123bp.

The long end of the Indonesian sovereign bonds dropped, traders said.

Indonesia's 2044s fell a point to 110.375/110.750, while its 2042s slipped half a point to 91.50/92.50.

Pertamina 2043s fell a point to 85/86, while its 2041s went down 0.88 point to 95.00/96.50.

The early count from yesterday's parliamentary poll showed that the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) party was unlikely to win enough votes or seats to nominate popular Jakarta governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for July's presidential election without the help of other parties.

"Overall, this is clearly a different outcome than our baseline of Jokowi winning the presidency with a solid mandate and PDI-P dominating parliament," Nomura said in a note.

"The disappointment over the PDI-P's performance so far risks leading to IDR underperformance in the region, given the significant build-up of positive political/election expectations and large net capital inflows in recent months," it added.

The election uncertainty could affect issuance plans of corporates in the region.

Pertamina, Perusahaan Gas Negara have mandated for US dollar deals and Pelindo III has sent out RFPs.

Disappointing Chinese export data had little effect on cash bonds, traders said even though the CDS rose 2bp.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com